Venus Williams expresses condolences after involvement in fatal road accident

After Venus Williams was involved in a collision that proved fatal for a 78-year-old, her attorney said: "This is an unfortunate accident."

by Omnisport News 30 Jun 2017, 04:00 IST

Venus Williams has expressed her condolences to the family of a 78-year-old man who died two weeks after the pair were involved in a traffic accident.

Jerome Barson was a passenger in a car that was being driven by his wife, Linda, and collided with the vehicle of Williams in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on June 9. He was hospitalised and subsequently died from injuries sustained in the crash.

TMZ cite a police report as attributing blame for the collision to Williams, due to the seven-time grand slam champion "violating the right of way [of the other driver]."

A statement to CNN from Williams' attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, described the incident as "an unfortunate accident" and highlighted the fact the 37-year-old had not been issued with any traffic violations.

The statement from Williams' attorney read: "Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light. The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 mph when Mrs. Barson crashed into her.

"Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations.

"This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one."

According to TMZ, police say there was no evidence that Williams was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or distracted by an electronic device.

Williams is set to play at Wimbledon next week - a tournament she has won on five occasions.