Verdasco overcomes Ymer scare, De Schepper stuns Paire

Elias Ymer threatened to consign Fernando Verdasco to an early exit in Bastad, but the Spaniard got into his stride to reach round two.

by Omnisport News 19 Jul 2017, 03:14 IST

Fernando Verdasco unleashes a forehand

Fernando Verdasco pulled off a fightback to beat Elias Ymer in the first round of the Swedish Open, while Kenny De Schepper sent compatriot Benoit Paire packing in the Croatia Open on Tuesday.

Sixth seed Verdasco will take on Facundo Bagnis in the last 16 in Bastad after overcoming a scare to defeat Swedish wildcard Ymer 4-6 6-3 6-4.

David Ferrer is another Spaniard into round two of a clay-court event he has won twice, the eighth seed accounting for Federico Delbonis 6-3 6-4.

Ferrer's next test will be against showman Dustin Brown, who was a 6-4 6-3 winner against Thomaz Bellucci.

Alexandr Dolgopolov, beaten by Roger Federer in the first round at Wimbledon, also made it through, along with the likes of Ernests Gulbis and Diego Schwartzman.

Paire reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time, but qualifier and fellow Frenchman De Schepper consigned the seventh seed to a 6-2 4-6 6-3 loss in Umag.

Eighth seed Jiri Vesely had no such trouble, easing to a 6-4 6-0 win over Norbert Gombos on the red stuff in Croatia. Andrey Rublev took advantage of his lucky loser entry following Borna Coric's withdrawal by beating Carlos Berlocq.

Sam Groth avoided an upset in the Hall of Fame Open, saving a match point against the 274-ranked Austin Krajicek before going on to win 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

Konstantin Kravchuk dumped out fifth seed Victor Estrella Burgos 6-4 6-4 in Newport, while Akira Santillan, Lukas Lacko, Frank Dancevic and Matthew Ebden also advanced.