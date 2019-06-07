We're not retiring yet - Nadal hopeful of more Federer Paris battles

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer after their French Open semi-final

Rafael Nadal is hopeful he has not faced Roger Federer for the last time at the French Open as the legendary duo are having too much success to consider retiring.

Nadal continued his astonishing dominance at Roland Garros with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 semi-final victory in high winds on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The second seed stands on the brink of winning the Paris grand slam 12 times after mastering his old rival on Friday.

Federer had been hugely impressive in his first appearance at the tournament since 2015 and Nadal believes they could meet again in the second major of the year.

22 not out!@RafaelNadal secures a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over rival Federer, and his 22nd match win in a row at Roland-Garros…



https://t.co/nKZ3xJ2F6o#RG19 pic.twitter.com/zIMYOPkEWN — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2019

Asked whether it he thought it might be the last time they do battle in the French Open, Nadal replied: "No, no, it didn't even come to mind.

"It can always be the last time, indeed. But the logic of life incites us to think it's the last time and that we are coming ever closer to the last time. That's a logical reality, because years are going by.

"We all have our small problems. We all have our age, which is increasing. I hope that it was not the last time yet. And I believe that him and I appreciate such matches.

"We live them with particular emotion after all that we have shared on the court. And it's true that we are getting older, but at the same time, we are still in the semi-finals of the French Open.

"So if we are here, we don't think about retiring."

Nadal, who will face either Novak Djokovic or Dominic Thiem in the final, also believes his incredible tally of French Open triumphs can be bettered.

The Spaniard added: "I'm certain that another player can do it in the future. But it's true that you need to have qualities, physical qualities, and a long enough career to do so.

"You need to have the possibility to play at least 11 French Opens to win 11 times. It's complicated. Will we see that again in the future? Yes, I hope so, because records are meant to be broken.

"And when you break a record, you promote our sport. That's always something positive."