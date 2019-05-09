×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zverev ends Ferrer's career, Del Potro loses on return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    09 May 2019, 05:56 IST
DavidFerrer - Cropped
Spaniard David Ferrer

Alexander Zverev sent David Ferrer into retirement at the Madrid Open, while Juan Martin del Potro's return ended in defeat.

Zverev ended Ferrer's career with his second-round win on Wednesday as the 37-year-old 2013 French Open runner-up bid farewell to the ATP Tour.

Back after more than two months out with a knee injury, Del Potro went down to Laslo Djere at the ATP 1000 clay-court event.

But the seeds were relatively strong otherwise, with Rafael Nadal joining defending champion Zverev in easing through his second-round match.

 

FERRER'S CAREER ENDS WITH ZVEREV DEFEAT

A 27-time title winner on the ATP Tour, Ferrer was unable to extend his career another match.

The Spanish veteran suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to Zverev, the third seed and last year's champion, in the second round.

"I never expected a goodbye or farewell like today," Ferrer said, via the ATP Tour website. "I tried to play at a high level during the last year, but a day like today, people at work tomorrow, everyone stays here to support me and that is something that I will only have in my mind and in my heart.

Advertisement

"It's something I will never forget."

DEL POTRO BOWS OUT ON RETURN

The seventh seed, Del Potro's return ended with defeat as the Argentinian was edged by Djere 6-3 2-6 7-5.

Djere has already secured the title in Rio de Janeiro this year and the Serbian made the most of his opportunities in the deciding set.

As Del Potro won more return points and squandered five break-point opportunities, and a match point, Djere took his only chance to seal victory in two hours, 22 minutes.

 

NADAL, WAWRINKA CRUISE ON GOOD DAY FOR SEEDS

A record five-time champion in Madrid, Nadal brushed past talented Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-3.

Of the eight seeds in action, six won, with only Del Potro and Karen Khachanov – who was edged by Fernando Verdasco – departing.

Stan Wawrinka, the 2013 runner-up, is unseeded, but the Swiss star was too good for Guido Pella 6-3 6-4, setting up a last-16 showdown with Kei Nishikori.

Nishikori survived a test against qualifier Hugo Dellien before recording a 7-5 7-5 victory.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the eighth seed, had few problems getting past Adrian Mannarino 6-2 7-5, while there were also wins for Gael Monfils and Fabio Fognini.

Advertisement
Del Potro nearing return from knee problem
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Defending champ Del Potro withdraws from Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Del Potro withdraws from Mexican Open
RELATED STORY
Del Potro follows Nadal in missing Miami Open
RELATED STORY
Thiem crashes out in Rio, Del Potro makes winning return
RELATED STORY
Del Potro won't defend Indian Wells title due to injury
RELATED STORY
Which player will join the Masters 1000 winners' circle after Fabio Fognini?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 battles between Roger Federer and Juan Martin Del Potro
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells 2019: Men's draw analysis and predicted winners
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us