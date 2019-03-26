Eminem calls for AAF to allow fighting

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 45 // 26 Mar 2019, 20:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rapper Eminem

The Alliance of American Football (AAF) should allow fighting and bring a team to Detroit, says rapper and producer Marshall 'Eminem' Mathers.

It appears Eminem was watching on Sunday as former NFL prospect Johnny Manziel made his AAF debut for the Memphis Express against the Birmingham Iron.

And the league's newest celebrity fan was keen to share his thoughts on how it could garner greater attention - namely by following ice hockey in allowing the players to fight one another.

Eminem also wants a team in his hometown of Detroit.

He wrote on Twitter: "Dear AAF, please entertain this thought regarding the Iron-Express game.

DEAR @THEAAF,

PLEASE ENTERTAIN THIS THOUGHT REGARDING THE @AAFIRON @AAFEXPRESS GAME: ALLOWING THE PLAYERS TO ACTUALLY FIGHT WOULD BE KEY TO LEAGUE’S SUCCESS LIKE HOCKEY, I WOULD WATCH EVERY GAME (EVEN THOUGH THERE IS NO DETROIT TEAM YET - HINT). DON'T BLOW IT.

SINCERELY,

MARSHALL — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 26, 2019

"Allowing the players to actually fight would be key to the league's success - like hockey. I would watch every game (even though there is not Detroit team yet - hint).

"Don't blow it. Sincerely, Marshall."

Eminem's post caught the attention of Manziel, who appeared to have the rapper's back. He wrote: "I got you."

Advertisement

I got you https://t.co/oNXEErCxHD — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 26, 2019

He also got a response from AAF chief and co-founder Charlie Ebersol, who entertained the idea of getting a team to Detroit.

"Detroit is not a bad idea for a future franchise," he said. "Let me know if you want in on it."

Detroit is not a bad idea for a future franchise. Let me know if you want in on it. — Charlie Ebersol (@CharlieEbersol) March 26, 2019