Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Angels activate rookie sensation Ohtani from 10-day DL

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    04 Jul 2018, 06:08 IST
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani is back.

The Angels announced Ohtani has been activated from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

Ohtani first went on the DL June 8 with a grade two sprain of his UCL. The team issued a statement saying he would be re-evaluated in two to three weeks at the time.

With this activation though, Ohtani is not expected to pitch. He has not been cleared to start throwing yet as he underwent a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his elbow as well as stem-cell therapy when he sustained his injury.

However, Ohtani has been a valuable component of the Angels' lineup and will be welcomed with open arms when he returns.

The 23-year-old rookie is batting .289 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in 114 at-bats this season. His .372 on-base percentage is third on the team (among qualifiers) only behind Andrelton Simmons (.380) and Mike Trout (.456).

Since Ohtani went out June 8, the team are scoring a half run less with him out of the lineup (4.57 to 4.09). His presence will help.

Los Angeles are 8-14 since Ohtani left the lineup.

Ohtani pitches Angels to skid-snapping win over Rays, 5-2
RELATED STORY
Tanaka leads Yankees over Ohtani, Angels 3-1
RELATED STORY
Shohei Ohtani homers again, surging Angels beat Twins 7-4
RELATED STORY
After Ohtani dazzles Twins, Angels walk off late in 2-1 win
RELATED STORY
Angels star Ohtani out at least 3 weeks with elbow sprain
RELATED STORY
2-way star Ohtani to pitch for Angels vs Tigers on Wednesday
RELATED STORY
Ohtani off to flying start with Angels, yet still improving
RELATED STORY
Ohtani likely to rejoin Angels' rotation next week
RELATED STORY
Upton homers, Ohtani exits early as Angels beat Royals 4-3
RELATED STORY
Ohtani elbowed out of action for Angels
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us