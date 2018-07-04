Angels activate rookie sensation Ohtani from 10-day DL

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani is back.

The Angels announced Ohtani has been activated from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

Ohtani first went on the DL June 8 with a grade two sprain of his UCL. The team issued a statement saying he would be re-evaluated in two to three weeks at the time.

With this activation though, Ohtani is not expected to pitch. He has not been cleared to start throwing yet as he underwent a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his elbow as well as stem-cell therapy when he sustained his injury.

However, Ohtani has been a valuable component of the Angels' lineup and will be welcomed with open arms when he returns.

ROSTER MOVES:

Today the #Angels have reinstated RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani from the disabled list and recalled RHP Miguel Almonte from Triple-A Salt Lake.



RHP Deck McGuire and RHP Eduardo Paredes have been optioned to Salt Lake. — Angels (@Angels) July 3, 2018

The 23-year-old rookie is batting .289 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in 114 at-bats this season. His .372 on-base percentage is third on the team (among qualifiers) only behind Andrelton Simmons (.380) and Mike Trout (.456).

Since Ohtani went out June 8, the team are scoring a half run less with him out of the lineup (4.57 to 4.09). His presence will help.

Los Angeles are 8-14 since Ohtani left the lineup.