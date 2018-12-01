×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Beltre 'completely happy' with retirement after 21 seasons

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    01 Dec 2018, 00:05 IST
AP Image

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Beltre went into this offseason pretty sure he had played his last game after 21 big league seasons. While he will miss baseball, Beltre says he is happy about his decision to retire.

Beltre, who spent the last eight seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career with the Texas Rangers, said goodbye Friday in a laugh-filled news conference at the ballpark where the four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove third baseman joined the 3,000-hit club in 2017.

There were no tears from the 39-year-old Beltre, who 10 days earlier had announced his decision.

The room was filled with current and former teammates, including Elvis Andrus, Yu Darvish, Derek Holland and Ian Kinsler. Beltre's wife and three children sat on the front row.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Rangers' Adrian Beltre retires after 21 seasons, 3,166 hits
RELATED STORY
Beltre farewell? Mariners top Rangers 3-1 to finish off 2018
RELATED STORY
Beltre, young sluggers homer as Rangers beat Twins 7-4
RELATED STORY
Texas Rangers fire Banister after consecutive losing seasons
RELATED STORY
Beltre, Andrus back Minor in Rangers' 4-2 win over Angels
RELATED STORY
Woodward hired as Rangers manager after 3 years with Dodgers
RELATED STORY
Beltre focus on Rangers' final month, not if it will be his
RELATED STORY
Beltre cheered in possible Texas finale, 6-1 win vs Mariners
RELATED STORY
Beltre shines as Rangers top M's 8-3 in rain-shortened game
RELATED STORY
Ohtani's 8th-inning HR sends Angels to sweep of Rangers, 3-2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us