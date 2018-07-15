Bogaerts hits walk-off grand slam to deliver Red Sox win over Blue Jays

Xander Bogaerts delivered the Boston Red Sox a walk-off win in MLB on Saturday.

The 25-year-old shortstop blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Boston a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. The win moved the Red Sox to 67-30 while Toronto fell to 43-51.

Boston carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth when starter Eduardo Rodriguez was forced to leave the game with a sprained ankle. The Blue Jays scored twice in the seventh before Jackie Bradley Jr. forced extras with an RBI double two innings later.

After Craig Kimbrel held Toronto scoreless in the top of the 10th, Mookie Betts reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the frame. Brock Holt singled and Toronto intentionally walked J.D. Martinez, setting up Bogaerts' grand slam.

Betts finished the game with three hits. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tallied three hits and an RBI for the Blue Jays in the losing effort.

BRILLIANT BAUERS

Rays first baseman Jake Bauers scored four runs and tallied four RBIs in a 19-6 win over the Twins.

Starter Trevor Richards threw six scoreless innings in the Marlins' 2-0 victory over the Phillies.

FULMER FAILS

Tigers starter Michael Fulmer surrendered 10 hits and seven runs against the Astros. Houston came away with a 9-1 win.

The Twins bullpen allowed 13 runs in three innings on the mound in their loss to the Rays.

PIRATES GO BACK-TO-BACK

Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco hit back-to-back home runs in both games of the Pirates' doubleheader against the Brewers. Pittsburgh won both games.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Boston Red Sox 6-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals 5-0 Chicago White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays 19-6 Minnesota Twins

Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 Atlanta Braves

Houston Astros 9-1 Detroit Tigers

Miami Marlins 2-0 Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets 7-4 Washington Nationals

Cincinnati Reds 8-2 St Louis Cardinals

Baltimore Orioles 1-0 Texas Rangers

New York Yankees 5-4 Cleveland Indians

Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Los Angeles Dodgers

Colorado Rockies 4-1 Seattle Mariners

Oakland Athletics 4-3 San Francisco Giants

Chicago Cubs 11-6 San Diego Padres

DIAMONDBACKS AT BRAVES

Arizona will go for a three-game sweep of Atlanta at SunTrust Park on Sunday. The Diamondbacks pulled out a 2-1 win in the series opener and followed with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Patrick Corbin (6-3, 3.09 ERA) is set to start for Arizona while Julio Teheran (6-6, 4.26) will take the mound for the Braves.