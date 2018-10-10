×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bregman, Astros break into prime time for ALCS Games 1 and 2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    10 Oct 2018, 04:12 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Bregman is getting his wish — the Houston Astros are headed for prime time.

Major League Baseball released the schedule for Games 1 and 2 of the NL and AL Championship Series on Tuesday, and the Astros will play either the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees on Saturday and Sunday nights.

The Astros played all three of their AL Division Series games against the Cleveland Indians in the afternoon, with Red Sox and Yankees playing exclusively in prime time.

Bregman sounded off about the scheduling decision to ESPN after the defending World Series champions completed a three-game sweep of the Indians on Monday.

"Does Floyd Mayweather fight the first fight of the night, or is he the main event?" Bregman said. "I mean, does Tiger Woods tee off at 8 a.m.? It's about time the show 'Stros play on prime-time television, so we're looking forward to the ALCS."

Game 1 of the ALCS will be at 8:09 p.m. Saturday, and Game 2 will be at 7:09 p.m. Sunday. Game 1 of the NLCS between Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be Friday at 8:09 p.m., and Game 2 will be Saturday at 4:09 p.m. The schedule is the same as last year, and Houston would have played Game 2 in prime time regardless because it is the only scheduled game that day.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Springer, Astros hit 4 HRs, down Indians 7-2 in ALDS opener
RELATED STORY
Gonzalez, Bregman lift Astros over Indians for 2-0 ALDS lead
RELATED STORY
Bregman, Gattis homer in Astros' 9-1 win over Twins
RELATED STORY
Bregman powers Astros to 6th straight win, 11-4 over A's
RELATED STORY
Bregman, Gurriel, Astros beat Twins 5-2 for 4th win in row
RELATED STORY
The bigger the stage, the brighter Houston's Bregman shines
RELATED STORY
Keuchel, Bregman lead Astros over Tigers 3-0
RELATED STORY
Gurriel, Bregman homer in Astros' 12-6 win over White Sox
RELATED STORY
Easy as 1-2-3: Astros put on spectacular show in ALDS sweep
RELATED STORY
Bregman HR helps Astros top Red Sox 5-3; go for sweep Sunday
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us