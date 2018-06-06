Cardinals activate Martinez, Molina from disabled list

Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina have overcome injuries to return to the St Louis Cardinals' squad.

The St Louis Cardinals received a boost to their line-up and rotation on Tuesday by activating Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina from the disabled list.

Two-time MLB All-Star pitcher Martinez is slated to return to the Cardinals' rotation against the Miami Marlins after needing a little more than three weeks to recover from a right latissimus strain.

The 26-year-old, who has a lifetime 3.30 ERA, only needed 63 rehab innings.

The #STLCards have activated All-Stars Carlos Martínez and Yadier Molina from the 10-day disabled list. The Cardinals optioned catcher Carson Kelly to Memphis following Sunday's game and today optioned RHP Mike Mayers to the triple-A club. pic.twitter.com/OLmyVitM64 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 5, 2018

Molina – a two-time World Series champion and eight-time Gold Glove winner – was one of the hottest hitters in baseball through April, but missed a month with a traumatic hematoma in his groin.

The 2013 Silver Slugger was slashing .272/.292/.456 with six home runs and 17 RBI through 30 games before the injury.

St Louis (35-28) are three-and-a-half games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League (NL) Central, but are also one-and-a-half games behind the Chicago Cubs for second place.