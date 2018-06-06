Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cardinals activate Martinez, Molina from disabled list

Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina have overcome injuries to return to the St Louis Cardinals' squad.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 05:09 IST
24
Carlos Martinez
Carlos Martinez

The St Louis Cardinals received a boost to their line-up and rotation on Tuesday by activating Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina from the disabled list.

Two-time MLB All-Star pitcher Martinez is slated to return to the Cardinals' rotation against the Miami Marlins after needing a little more than three weeks to recover from a right latissimus strain.

The 26-year-old, who has a lifetime 3.30 ERA, only needed 63 rehab innings.

Martinez was 3-2 with a 1.62 ERA in eight starts this season before the injury. He has a lifetime 3.30 ERA.

Molina – a two-time World Series champion and eight-time Gold Glove winner – was one of the hottest hitters in baseball through April, but missed a month with a traumatic hematoma in his groin.

The 2013 Silver Slugger was slashing .272/.292/.456 with six home runs and 17 RBI through 30 games before the injury.

St Louis (35-28) are three-and-a-half games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League (NL) Central, but are also one-and-a-half games behind the Chicago Cubs for second place.

 

