Cardinals activate Martinez, Molina from disabled list
Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina have overcome injuries to return to the St Louis Cardinals' squad.
The St Louis Cardinals received a boost to their line-up and rotation on Tuesday by activating Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina from the disabled list.
Two-time MLB All-Star pitcher Martinez is slated to return to the Cardinals' rotation against the Miami Marlins after needing a little more than three weeks to recover from a right latissimus strain.
The 26-year-old, who has a lifetime 3.30 ERA, only needed 63 rehab innings.
Martinez was 3-2 with a 1.62 ERA in eight starts this season before the injury. He has a lifetime 3.30 ERA.
The #STLCards have activated All-Stars Carlos Martínez and Yadier Molina from the 10-day disabled list. The Cardinals optioned catcher Carson Kelly to Memphis following Sunday's game and today optioned RHP Mike Mayers to the triple-A club. pic.twitter.com/OLmyVitM64— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 5, 2018
Molina – a two-time World Series champion and eight-time Gold Glove winner – was one of the hottest hitters in baseball through April, but missed a month with a traumatic hematoma in his groin.
The 2013 Silver Slugger was slashing .272/.292/.456 with six home runs and 17 RBI through 30 games before the injury.
St Louis (35-28) are three-and-a-half games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League (NL) Central, but are also one-and-a-half games behind the Chicago Cubs for second place.