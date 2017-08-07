Cardinals' nine-run inning highlights big day in MLB

It was a big day of homers and scoring in MLB as the St Louis Cardinals and the Baltimore Orioles starred.

by Omnisport News 07 Aug 2017, 12:05 IST

If you enjoy home runs and offence, Sunday was a great day to follow MLB.

Teams throughout the league put up some crooked numbers on the scoreboard, as the day epitomised the offensive explosion in the game this year.

In Cincinnati, Jose Martinez hit his first career grand slam to key a nine-run fourth inning that powered the St Louis Cardinals to a 13-4 victory over the Reds.

The Baltimore Orioles pounded five home runs and had 17 hits in a 12-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels racked up 10 runs at home against the Oakland Athletics — only to watch the A's score five runs in the eighth to win an 11-10 slugfest.

The Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals combined for six home runs, two from Nelson Cruz, in an 8-7 win for the former. (The Royals got even with a 9-1 win in the second game of the doubleheader.)

Matt Wieters hit a grand slam and drove in five runs in the Washington Nationals' 9-4 win over reigning World Series champions the Chicago Cubs.

Cody Bellinger hit his 32nd homer of the season in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 8-0 rout of the New York Mets. And of course Aaron Judge had a hand in the New York Yankees' 8-1 win over the Cleveland Indians, cranking a three-run home run.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Indians 1-8 New York Yankees

Cincinnati Reds 4-13 St Louis Cardinals

Baltimore Orioles 12-3 Detroit Tigers

Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 San Diego Padres

Houston Astros 7-6 Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs 4-9 Washington Nationals

Los Angeles Angels 10-11 Oakland Athletics

Kansas City Royals 9-1 Seattle Mariners

Kansas City Royals 7-8 Seattle Mariners

Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Boston Red Sox 6-3 Chicago White Sox

Atlanta Braves 1-4 Miami Marlins

Minnesota Twins 6-5 Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies 2-3 Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants 6-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Mets 0-8 Los Angeles Dodgers

MACHADO LIFTS ORIOLES

Orioles slugger Manny Machado went four for five with a homer and five RBIs in the win over Detroit. After a slow start to the season, Machado has hit .346 since the end of June. The O's have won seven of their last 10 and are just two and a half games out in the crowded American League wild-card race.

On a day when hitters reigned supreme, Royals right-hander Jake Junis stood out in the pitching ranks. He yielded only one run in eight innings, giving up only four hits and striking out seven.

BAILEY STRUGGLES… BADLY!

Reds starter Homer Bailey put up a rare triple-double — never a good thing for a pitcher — by yielding 10 hits, 10 runs and 10 earned runs in just over three innings against the Cardinals.

RODRIGUEZ RETURNS WITH A BANG

Sean Rodriguez, playing his first game for the Pirates since they reacquired him from the Braves in a trade on Saturday, had a storybook return to PNC Park with an extra-inning walk-off homer to beat the Padres in 12 innings.

ORIOLES AT ANGELS

Both teams are in the thick of the AL wild-card race and cannot afford to lose ground to another team in that crowded field. The Orioles go with Dylan Bundy (10-8, 4.24 ERA) against Angels right-hander J.C. Ramirez (10-9, 4.03) on Monday.