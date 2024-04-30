  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth for Game 5 (April 30) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth for Game 5 (April 30) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

By Tanay Sahai
Modified Apr 30, 2024 22:46 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth for Game 5 (April 30) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks will return to Madison Square Garden to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday for the highly anticipated Game 5 of the Eastern Conference’s Round 1 matchup.

The Philadelphia 76ers, after being down 2-0 in the series, aimed to even the score with two victories at home. However, their plans were thwarted by the New York Knicks, who took a commanding 3-1 series lead after a 97-92 win in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Sixers now face a significant challenge to stay alive in this seven-game series.

The Sixers had a 10-point lead after the first quarter and seemed in control, especially with the Knicks missing center Mitchell Robinson. However, the Knicks fought back, taking the lead in the third quarter and ultimately securing a significant victory.

Jalen Brunson rebounded from shooting under 30% and averaging 22 points in the first two games, six points below his season average. In Game 4, Brunson exploded for a career playoff-high 47 points with 10 assists, spearheading the Knicks' win despite missing key players.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks injury report

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for April 30

The Sixers listed two players on their injury report: Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to injury recovery, however, he exhibited no signs of being hindered by his knee problem and is expected to fully participate in Game 5. He is also reportedly dealing with Bell's Palsy.

Meanwhile, Robert Covington will remain sidelined with a knee injury that has kept him out of contention since the All-Star break.

PlayerStatusInjury
Joel Embiidavailableinjury management, migraines
Robert Covingtonoutknee

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that Embiid missed the morning shootaround due to migraines and will be re-evaluated nearing game time.

New York Knicks injury report for April 30

The Knicks listed five players on their injury report: Jalen Brunson (knee) and Jericho Sims (shoulder) are probable, while Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is questionable.

Meanwhile, Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle) and Julius Randle (shoulder) are out.

PlayerStatusInjury
Jalen Brunsonavailable
knee
Mitchell Robinsonavailable
ankle
Jericho Simsprobableshoulder
Bojan Bogdanovicoutankle
Julius Randleoutshoulder

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks starting lineups and depth chart

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyrese MaxeyCameron PayneJeff Dowtin Jr.
SGKyle LowryDe'Anthony Melton
SFKelly Oubre Jr.Buddy HieldRicky Council
PFTobias HarrisNicolas BatumKJ Martin
C Joel EmbiidPaul ReedMo Bamba

New York Knicks starting lineups and depth chart

PositionPlayer2nd3rd
PGJalen BrunsonShake MiltonAlec Burks
SGDonte DiVincenzoMiles McBride
SFJosh HartDaQuan Jeffries
PFOG AnunobyPrecious AchiuwaMamadi Diakite
C Isaiah HartensteinMitchell RobinsonJericho Sims

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks?

The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks will tipoff at 7 p.m. EDT at Madison Square Garden. The game will be aired nationally on TNT and locally on MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia network for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's long free trial.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Guess the Lakers players!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?