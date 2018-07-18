Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cardinals suspend GM Keim for five weeks after DUI

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    18 Jul 2018, 05:46 IST
steve-keim-042215-getty-ftr-us.jpg
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim

The Arizona Cardinals suspended general manager Steve Keim for five weeks after he pleaded guilty to extreme DUI stemming from his July 4 arrest, the NFL team announced on Tuesday.   

Keim told police that he had been "bouncing around" and had just left a friend's house earlier this month. He was cited and released from custody without being booked into jail after driving under the influence. 

As a result, the Cardinals banned and fined Keim $200,000.  

The Cardinals will donate the money from Keim's fine to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. 

Keim will be restricted from contacting the team during his suspension, the Cardinals said in a press release. He must complete counseling and an evaluation, as well as a DUI education course, before returning.  

"Those who work within the National Football League — particularly those in leadership positions — bear a greater responsibility and are held to a higher standard than simply a legal one and we feel that these measures are reflective of that," the Cardinals said in a statement.  

The NFL will take no further action against Keim, according to reports.  

"I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued," Keim said in a statement. "My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior."  

Keim signed a contract extension with the Cardinals in February that runs through 2022, according to NFL.com.  

 

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Cardinals look for spark after manager's shock firing
RELATED STORY
Cardinals win in interim manager Shildt's debut
RELATED STORY
Peraza's 5 hits lead Reds past Cardinals, who fire Matheny
RELATED STORY
Cardinals' Poncedeleon reaches majors after head injury
RELATED STORY
Gennett, Herrera homer to lead Reds past Cardinals, 9-1
RELATED STORY
Martinez drives in five as Cardinals rout Phillies 12-4
RELATED STORY
Pirates 3B Kang says he's given up drinking after DUI arrest
RELATED STORY
Sandoval's 5 RBIs send Giants past Cardinals 13-8
RELATED STORY
Rodon tosses gem, White Sox blank Cardinals 4-0
RELATED STORY
Cardinals dismiss Matheny, name Shildt interim manager
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us