Cardinals suspend GM Keim for five weeks after DUI

18 Jul 2018

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim

The Arizona Cardinals suspended general manager Steve Keim for five weeks after he pleaded guilty to extreme DUI stemming from his July 4 arrest, the NFL team announced on Tuesday.

Keim told police that he had been "bouncing around" and had just left a friend's house earlier this month. He was cited and released from custody without being booked into jail after driving under the influence.

As a result, the Cardinals banned and fined Keim $200,000.

The Cardinals will donate the money from Keim's fine to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Keim will be restricted from contacting the team during his suspension, the Cardinals said in a press release. He must complete counseling and an evaluation, as well as a DUI education course, before returning.

"Those who work within the National Football League — particularly those in leadership positions — bear a greater responsibility and are held to a higher standard than simply a legal one and we feel that these measures are reflective of that," the Cardinals said in a statement.

The NFL will take no further action against Keim, according to reports.

"I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued," Keim said in a statement. "My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior."

Keim signed a contract extension with the Cardinals in February that runs through 2022, according to NFL.com.