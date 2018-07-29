Cardinals top Cubs after six-run first inning

Marcell Ozuna

The St Louis Cardinals used a big first inning to pull away from the Chicago Cubs in a 6-2 MLB victory on Saturday.

St Louis scored all six runs in the opening frame to cruise past Chicago at Busch Stadium.

The victory moved the Cardinals to 53-51 for the season, while Cubs fell to 60-44.

Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter led off the bottom of the first with a bunt single. The next two batters reached base before Cubs starter Jose Quintana walked in a run.

Marcell Ozuna then followed with a grand slam over the left-center field fence to extend St Louis' lead. Yairo Munoz added an RBI double two batters later.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas allowed two runs in six innings pitched to pick up the win. Quintana surrendered six runs in three innings on the mound.

Javier Baez drove in Chicago's two runs with a home run in the fourth inning.



ARCA LEADS ANGELS

Los Angeles Angels catcher Francisco Arcia finished with three hits and six RBIs in his team's 11-5 win over the Seattle Mariners. He now has 10 RBIs in his first two games, an MLB record.

Outfielder Joey Rickard drove in five runs and scored three more in the Baltimore Orioles' 11-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

RED SOX EXPLOIT ROGERS

Minnesota Twins reliever Taylor Rogers allowed two runs and walked three in one inning on the mound against the Boston Red Sox, who won 10-4.

Nicholas Castellanos went 0 for four with three strikeouts in the Detroit Tigers' 2-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

ODOR WITH AN INSIDE-THE-PARK HOMER

Texas Rangers infielder Rougned Odor jogged out of the box but still ended up with an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Kansas City Royals 10-5 New York Yankees

New York Yankees 5-4 Kansas City Royals

St Louis Cardinals 6-2 Chicago Cubs

Detroit Tigers 2-1 Cleveland Indians

Cincinnati Reds 6-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 New York Mets

Baltimore Orioles 11-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 Atlanta Braves

Chicago White Sox 9-5 Toronto Blue Jays

Texas Rangers 7-3 Houston Astros

Boston Red Sox 10-4 Minnesota Twins

Miami Marlins 2-1 Washington Nationals

Colorado Rockies 4-1 Oakland Athletics

Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 San Diego Padres

Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Angels 11-5 Seattle Mariners

ROYALS AT YANKEES

The Yankees and Royals will conclude their three-game series after splitting a doubleheader. J.A. Happ (10-6, 4.18 ERA) will start for the Yankees and make his team debut after he was acquired from the Blue Jays earlier this week. Burch Smith (0-0, 5.58 ERA) is set to take the mound for Kansas City.