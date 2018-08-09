Corbin, Peralta help Diamondbacks beat Phillies 6-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Corbin struck out nine in a combined four-hitter, David Peralta had four hits and two RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 on Wednesday.

Corbin (10-4) had the Phillies guessing most of the game, allowing four hits in 7 1/3 innings while reaching a career-high 183 strikeouts this season. The left-hander did not give up a home run for the ninth straight start, the longest stretch by an Arizoba Diamondbacks pitcher since Brandon Webb in 2003.

Peralta hit a two-run triple off Vince Velasquez (8-9) in the third inning, sending the Phillies right-hander to his first loss since June 25.

Peralta had his fourth four-hit game of the homestand and tied the franchise record with 10 hits in the three-game series. He is 18 for 31 since taking two days off with shoulder tightness last week.

Eduardo Escobar had three RBIs for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.

METS 8, REDS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 10 in six innings, received rare significant run support and earned his first win in nearly two months as New York beat Cincinnati.

DeGrom (6-7) ended a seven-start winless streak, allowing four hits in a 100-pitch outing and lowering his major league-leading ERA to 1.77. He won for the first time since June 18 at Colorado.

Brandon Nimmo tied a team record with three doubles and drove in three runs to help the Mets win for the 22nd time in their last 66 games. Austin Jackson drove in two runs with a double in the second and a single in the fifth as the Mets built a 5-0 lead. Nimmo hit an RBI double in the fifth and scored on a sacrifice fly by Amed Rosario in the fourth. Nimmo had a two-run double in the eighth.

Robert Stephenson (0-1) was the loser.

RANGERS 11, MARINERS 7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo homered twice and drove in four runs, Yovani Gallardo won his fourth straight start and Texas held off Seattle.

Gallardo (7-1) leads the majors with seven wins since June 23. He allowed three hits, two runs and three walks while striking out two in six innings.

Gallo has hit 10 of his 31 homers in his past 19 games. He went 3 for 5 to raise his batting average above .200 for the first time since June 16.

Seattle starter Marco Gonzales (12-7) gave up career highs of 12 hits and seven runs in five innings.

Gallo's homers against Gonzales gave him 12 against left-handers this season, the most by a Texas left-handed batter since Rafael Palmeiro hit 15 in 2003.

Mike Zunino hit two homers for the Mariners.

PIRATES 4, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Adam Frazier had three hits and made a run-saving play in the field in Pittsburgh's victory over Colorado.

Frazier had two doubles and a single, but made what might have been his biggest contribution in the field. With runners on the corners and two outs in the eighth inning, pinch-hitter Chris Iannetta hit a sharp grounder to the hole at second. Frazier made a diving stop and threw out Iannetta to end the inning and preserve the one-run lead.

Chris Archer (4-5) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings in his second start since being acquired from Tampa Bay. Jan Vazquez got four out for his 26th save.

German Marquez (9-9) tied a career high with 10 strikeouts, and David Dahl homered for the Rockies.

ANGELS 6, TIGERS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justin Upton and Albert Pujols hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, and Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of Detroit.

Kole Calhoun hit a leadoff homer and rookie Jaime Barria (7-7) pitched five-hit ball into the sixth. Los Angeles was in a 1-6 skid before getting back to .500 in the series with the struggling Tigers.

Upton connected on a full-count changeup from Blaine Hardy (4-4) for a two-run homer shortly before Pujols added his 632nd career homer.

Mike Trout missed his seventh consecutive game with a sore right wrist, but the Angels are hopeful the two-time AL MVP can return against Oakland this weekend.