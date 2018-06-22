Cubs bested by Harvey, Yankees sweep Mariners

Matt Harvey led the Cincinnati Reds to a win over the Chicago Cubs in MLB on Thursday.

Anthony Rizzo

The Chicago Cubs' worst attribute shone brightly as they were unable to find their footing in the batter's box against Cincinnati Reds starter Matt Harvey.

Harvey held Chicago to five hits and two runs in six innings in a 6-2 win. This is just the second quality start all season for the former New York Mets star.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks took the loss as he walked a season-high four batters, getting the Reds started on a six-run sixth inning which proved to be the difference in the victory.

A grand slam off reliever Randy Rosario later in the inning sealed the deal on Cincinnati's win.

In New York, the Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Mariners in a 4-3 win. This is New York's seventh win in their last eight games.

Aaron Judge hit his 19th home run. Miguel Andujar hit his 10th.

Seattle now travel to Boston to continue a brutal stretch of their schedule in which they faces two of MLB's 50-game winners in 10 consecutive games.

PORCELLO DELIVERS FOR RED SOX

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello allowed just one hit in seven shut-out innings of Boston's 9-2 win over the Twins.

KUHL COSTS PIRATES

Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl got shelled, allowing eight hits and eight runs in two innings of work in a 9-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

WONDERFUL WILKERSON

Orioles rookie Stephen Wilkerson made his MLB debut in a 4-2 loss to the Nationals and made a save to remember on a Michael Taylor ground ball.

Gotta go all out in your 1st MLB start. pic.twitter.com/nNdoxc6vM2 — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2018

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

New York Yankees 4-3 Seattle Mariners

Boston Red Sox 9-2 Minnesota Twins

Colorado Rockies 6-4 New York Mets

Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals 4-2 Baltimore Orioles

Cincinnati Reds 6-2 Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers 11-3 St Louis Cardinals

San Francisco Giants 3-0 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Angels 8-5 Toronto Blue Jays

CARDINALS AT BREWERS

It is game two of a four-game series between the Brewers and the Cardinals. Milwaukee won game one, 11-3, behind a seven-inning, two-run performance from Brent Suter. St Louis have now lost seven of their last nine and fallen 5.5 games back of the Brewers for the division lead and two games back of the second wild-card spot.