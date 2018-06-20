Cubs get extra-inning win to split doubleheader with Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs split their doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB.

Omnisport NEWS News 20 Jun 2018, 11:03 IST

Albert Almora Jr. and Cubs celebrate

Albert Almora Jr. hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 victory, earning a doubleheader split with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Kris Bryant opened the inning with a triple, and after an intentional walk to Javier Baez, Almora had the stage set to be the hero.

The Cubs earned some payback with the win, as the Dodgers had won the first game of the doubleheader, 4-3, thanks to pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer's two-run double in the top of the ninth.

Both the Dodgers and Cubs, who have met in the past two National League Championship Series, started the season poorly, but have caught fire over the past month or so. The Dodgers (38-34) are 22-8 since May 16, and a couple of games behind Arizona in the West. The Cubs (41-29), who were hovering around the .500 mark in mid-May, are now a half-game behind the Brewers in the NL Central.

CAMARGO SHINES FOR BRAVES

Braves third baseman Johan Camargo went four for five with a home run and five RBIs in an 11-4 victory over Toronto.

Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings, striking out seven and giving up only two hits, to get the win in a 3-2 victory over the Pirates. In his first three MLB starts, Peralta is 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA and 25 Ks in 15.2 innings.

GRANDAL POOR FOR DODGERS

Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal had one hit in seven at-bats, struck out four times and stranded 11 runners in a doubleheader against the Cubs.

CULBERSON BRILLIANCE

Braves outfielder Charlie Culberson was absolutely fearless as he crashed into the wall, making a catch to save two runs.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 Chicago Cubs

New York Yankees 7-2 Seattle Mariners

St Louis Cardinals 7-6 Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals 9-7 Baltimore Orioles

Atlanta Braves 11-4 Toronto Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds 9-5 Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Indians 6-3 Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs 2-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Houston Astros

Minnesota Twins 6-2 Boston Red Sox

Texas Rangers 4-1 Kansas City Royals

Colorado Rockies 10-8 New York Mets

San Francisco Giants 6-3 Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

Oakland Athletics 4-2 San Diego Padres

BRAVES AT BLUE JAYS

The Braves continue to impress with their youth movement. Overlooked in all the 'Baby Braves' talk is the performance of veterans such as 34-year-old right-hander Anibal Sanchez, who is 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in six starts. He will face J.A. Happ (8-3, 3.48 ERA).