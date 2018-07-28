Diamondbacks acquire infielder Eduardo Escobar from Twins

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired switch-hitting infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Minnesota Twins on Friday for minor league right-hander Jhoan Duran and outfielders Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad.

The 29-year-old Escobar hit .274 with 15 home runs, 63 RBIs and a major league-best 37 doubles in 97 games this season, his seventh with the Twins. From Venezuela, Escobar has played third base, shortstop and second base this season. In eight seasons in the majors with the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota, he has a .256 average with 63 homers and 287 RBIs.

"We're really excited about Eduardo Escobar," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said before the opener of a three-game series at San Diego. "He's got a tremendous track record in this game, he's a great teammate, he's a great player. He'll fit right in."

The move came the same day the Diamondbacks placed third baseman Jake Lamb on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised left shoulder.

Escobar will "get a lot of reps at third base," Lovullo said. "We know that he's a very capable middle infielder as well but we acquired him to shore up what's going on at third base. Jake Lamb gets banged up and he's a great guy for us to have step right in."

Daniel Descalso started at third base Friday night against the Padres.

Twins star Joe Mauer said it was tough having Escobar leave.

"He's a big part of this team on the field, in the clubhouse and in the community. It's kind of a punch in the gut right now. There are a lot of guys hurting right now," Mauer said. "Esky means a lot to a lot of guys in that clubhouse. It's tough to see him go."

Arizona started the day 1 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The Twins were seven games behind Cleveland in the AL Central.

The 20-year-old Duran made 15 starts this season for Kane County in the Class-A Midwest League, going 5-4 with a 4.73 ERA. The 6-foot-5, 175-pounder is from the Dominican Republic.

Maciel, 19, is from Brazil. In 68 games for Kane County this year, he hit .287 with 10 doubles, one home run, 16 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

The 22-year-old Trinidad hit .311 with eight homers and 56 RBIs in 91 games this season for Kane County. He played at UNLV.

Arizona also recalled Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Reno, and designated infielder Jack Reinheimer for assignment.

Minnesota later sent right-handed reliever Ryan Pressly to Houston for minor league right-hander Jorge Alcala and outfielder Gilberto Celestino.