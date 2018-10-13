×
Dodgers' Freese hitting 3rd in NLCS vs. familiar Brewers

Associated Press
News
6   //    13 Oct 2018, 02:48 IST
AP Image

MILWAUKEE (AP) — David Freese is hitting third for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, returning to a city where he enjoyed postseason success in 2011.

Freese was the 2011 NLCS MVP after hitting .545 with three homers and nine RBIs for St. Louis in the Cardinals' six-game series victory over the Brewers.

The Dodgers acquired Freese this season in August from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He hit .385 in 19 games in the regular season with Los Angeles.

The right-handed hitting Freese is in the lineup at first base against Brewers left-handed starter Gio Gonzalez. Lefty slugger Max Muncy, who leads the Dodgers with 35 homers, will come off the bench.

Chris Taylor and Justin Turner hit ahead of Freese, who is followed by cleanup hitter Manny Machado, Matt Kemp and Kike Hernandez.

Cody Bellinger, the only left-handed hitter in the lineup, is seventh. Switch-hitter Yasmani Grandal hits eight, followed by starter Clayton Kershaw.

The Brewers are going with right handed-hitting Hernan Perez at second and shortstop Orlando Arcia at shortstop against the Dodgers' ace left-hander. Lefty-swinging infielder Travis Shaw is on the bench.

Lorenzo Cain leads off for Milwaukee, followed by MVP candidate Christian Yelich, one of two lefties in the lineup.

They're followed by Ryan Braun, Jesus Aguilar and Perez, while the left handed-hitting Mike Moustakas bats sixth. Manny Pina, Arcia and Gonzalez round out the lineup.

