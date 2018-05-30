Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Dodgers' Kenta Maeda leaves start with right hip strain

Associated Press
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 09:34 IST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda left a start Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning with a right hip strain.

Maeda was twice visited by a Los Angeles trainer, including after he struck out Jake Arrieta for the second out of the second inning. Left-hander Scott Alexander then replaced Maeda and allowed a two-run single to Odubel Herrera that made it 3-0 Philadelphia.

Maeda allowed a home run to Nick Williams and a double to Jorge Alfaro before leaving.

The Dodgers' rotation has dealt with a number of injuries. Clayton Kershaw (left biceps tendonitis), Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) and Hyun-Jin Ryu (left groin strain) all are on the disabled list, with Kershaw expected to return Thursday

Phillies infielder Pedro Florimon also left Tuesday's game after he fouled a ball off his right foot in the first inning.

Major League Baseball
