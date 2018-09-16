Dodgers reclaim first in NL West, Cubs and Astros extend leads

Yasiel Puig

The race to win the MLB's National League West is going to come down to the wire and the leader of the division has changed once again after the Los Angeles Dodgers trounced the St Louis Cardinals.

The Dodgers took down the Cardinals 17-4 behind three home runs from Yasiel Puig on Saturday, while the Colorado Rockies lost to the San Francisco Giants 3-0 to give Los Angeles a half-game lead in the division race.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are also still in the race for the west, but they got knocked around by the Houston Astros 10-4 to fall four games adrift of the Dodgers for top spot and three-and-a-half games back of the Rockies for second in the division.

Houston now lead the American League West by three-and-a-half games as the Oakland Athletics fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 on the strength of Jake Bauers' three-run homer off trade-deadline acquisition Jeurys Familia.

In the NL Central, the Chicago Cubs fought off the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 which helped them open up a two-and-a-half game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, who were beaten 3-1 by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

RAMIREZ STARS AS INDIANS CLINCH DIVISION

Jose Ramirez went three for four with a double, triple, walk and two RBIs in the Cleveland Indians' 15-0 demolition of the Detroit Tigers. The Indians clinched the AL Central with the win.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk went three for five with two home runs and two RBIs in an 8-7 win over the New York Yankees. The Yankees remain one-and-a-half games ahead of the A's for the first wildcard spot.

BRUCE STRUGGLES AS METS LOSE

New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce went 0 for four with three strikeouts in the team's 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

HANIGER ROBS ANGELS

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger took away a double from Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton in a 6-5 victory. Seattle are seven-and-a-half games back of the A's for the second wildcard spot.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Nationals 7-1 Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers 17-4 St Louis Cardinals

Cleveland Indians 15-0 Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox 5-3 New York Mets

Chicago Cubs 1-0 Cincinnati Reds

Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 New York Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 Oakland Athletics

Chicago White Sox 2-0 Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Miami Marlins

Houston Astros 10-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Kansas City Royals 10-3 Minnesota Twins

San Francisco Giants 3-0 Colorado Rockies

Texas Rangers 6-3 San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners 6-5 Los Angeles Angels

NATIONALS AT BRAVES

The race for the NL East is not over. While Atlanta have a six-and-a-half-game lead on the Phillies for first in the division, anything can happen with 14 games left. The Nationals could even come back to win it, though that is highly unlikely. Washington will send Tanner Roark (8-15, 4.37) to the mound while the Braves will give the ball to Sean Newcomb (12-8, 3.82).