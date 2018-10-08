×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Eovaldi to start Game 3 instead of Porcello

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    08 Oct 2018, 02:38 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston will start former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi rather than Rick Porcello against New York in Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Monday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he made the decision because Porcello pitched two-thirds of an inning of relief in Friday's opener and he wanted to give him an extra day of rest. Porcello is scheduled to pitch Game 4 on Tuesday.

Eovaldi was 3-3 with a 3.33 in 11 starts and one relief appearance for the Red Sox, who acquired him from Tampa Bay in July. The 28-year-old right-hander, who throws at 97-98 mph, allowed no earned runs in three of four starts this year against the Yankees. He pitched for the Yankees in 2015 and '16 before injuring his elbow, which required Tommy John surgery for the second time.

New York starts Luis Severino in Game 3, followed by CC Sabathia. The best-of-five series is tied 1-1.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Red Sox obtain RHP Eovaldi from Rays for minor league LHP
RELATED STORY
Severino, then Sabathia for Yankees in Games 3, 4
RELATED STORY
Kluber, Indians top Porcello, Red Sox 5-4
RELATED STORY
Eovaldi sharp in Red Sox debut; Boston beats Twins 3-0
RELATED STORY
Porcello doubles off Scherzer to help Red Sox beat Nationals
RELATED STORY
Porcello helps Red Sox beat Scherzer, Nationals 4-3
RELATED STORY
Eovaldi flirts with perfection as Rays rout Mets 9-0
RELATED STORY
Kinsler, Red Sox beat Braves 8-2 in matchup of leaders
RELATED STORY
Adames, Perez lead Rays to 10-3 win over Red Sox
RELATED STORY
Mookie monster! Betts homers in 9th to complete cycle
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us