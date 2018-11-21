×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Indians OF Martin cleared to work out after medical scare

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    21 Nov 2018, 05:47 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin has been cleared to resume physical activities after a major health scare.

The 30-year-old became extremely ill this summer shortly after he was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Tigers. Martin contracted a bacterial virus that affected his organs and jeopardized his life. Doctors were able to eradicate the infection and Martin was eventually released from the hospital.

The Indians said Martin underwent a scheduled checkup Tuesday at the Cleveland Clinic and was told he could begin an unrestricted offseason strength and conditioning program.

The team anticipates him being ready for the start of the 2019 season.

Cleveland had traded for Martin to address its pressing need for a center fielder following a slew of other injuries. But he ended up playing in only six games, and the Indians moved second baseman Jason Kipnis to center.

Martin has a career .248 average with 49 home runs in five plus-seasons with Texas, Seattle, the Cubs, Tigers and Indians. He agreed to a $3 million, one-year deal with Cleveland last month to avoid salary arbitration.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Indians newcomer Donaldson goes on DL, hits slam at Triple-A
RELATED STORY
Cinch of a clinch: Indians win third straight division title
RELATED STORY
Allen struggles again Indians lost 4-3 to Twins
RELATED STORY
Indians rest several regulars after clinch, Tigers win 6-4
RELATED STORY
Bogaerts hits 2 solo HRs, Red Sox beat Indians 10-4
RELATED STORY
Lindor says Indians "dragging their feet" after loss to KC
RELATED STORY
Kluber dominates Angels with three-hitter, Indians win 3-0
RELATED STORY
Carrasco, Indians top Twins 2-0 to push lead to 10 games
RELATED STORY
Ohtani hits 2 homers, goes 4 for 5, Angels top Indians 7-4
RELATED STORY
Carrasco gets 15th win, Ramirez homers as Indians top O's
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us