Kemp puts Dodgers in tie with Diamondbacks for NL West lead

149   //    02 Sep 2018, 12:39 IST
Matt Kemp
Matt Kemp of the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved level with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB National League West thanks to a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

The Dodgers were five outs away from falling back to two games out of the NL West lead but Matt Kemp prevented that.

Down 2-0 with runners on first and second with one out in the eighth, Kemp took a curveball from Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley deep to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.

Kenley Jansen then came in and shut the door for the Dodgers to give LA the victory and put them in a tie with the Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West.

The Colorado Rockies also won, which means the top three teams in the west are now separated by just half a game.

 

BECKHAM STARS IN ORIOLES LOSS

Tim Beckham went a perfect four for four with two RBIs for the Baltimore Orioles in a 5-4 loss to Kansas City Royals.

Everyone seemingly was racking up double-digit strikeouts on Saturday, or at least close to it. Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 12 in the Boston Red Sox's 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, Steven Matz K'd 11 as the New York Mets topped the San Francisco Giants 2-1 and Luis Castillo sat down 11 in the Cincinnati Reds' 4-0 win over the St Louis Cardinals.

Even Josh James, who made his MLB debut for the Houston Astros, struck out nine in five innings of a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

 

BERRIOS' WOES CONTINUE

Minnesota Twins starter Jose Berrios struggled again in a 7-4 loss to the Texas Rangers, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks in four innings. Berrios' ERA has risen more than half a run (3.41 to 3.92) since July 9 and nearly a full run since June 24. Since July 9, Berrios has thrown more than six innings just three times in 10 starts while failing to get past the fifth six times.

 

SIMMONS SAYS NO!

Andrelton Simmons is the best defensive shortstop in baseball. He made a fabulous catch on a George Springer pop-up.

 

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New York Yankees 2-1 Detroit Tigers
New York Mets 2-1 San Francisco Giants
Chicago Cubs 7-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Washington Nationals 5-4 Milwaukee Brewers
Miami Marlins 6-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Atlanta Braves 5-3 Pittsburgh Pirates
Boston Red Sox 6-1 Chicago White Sox
Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Cleveland Indians
Houston Astros 7-3 Los Angeles Angels
Kansas City Royals 5-4 Baltimore Orioles
Cincinnati Reds 4-0 St Louis Cardinals
Texas Rangers 7-4 Minnesota Twins
Colorado Rockies 4-2 San Diego Padres
Seattle Mariners 8-7 Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

 

CUBS AT PHILLIES

The Phillies are three games back of the Braves in the National League East after a 7-1 loss to the Cubs on Saturday, but they have their stopper set to take the mound as Cy Young candidate Aaron Nola (15-3, 2.10 ERA) will face off with Jon Lester (14-5, 3.67).  

Dodgers beat D'Backs on Kemp HR, tie Arizona atop NL West
NL West-leading D-backs beat Dodgers 3-1 in series opener
Hernandez, Kemp homer in Dodgers' 3-2 win over Giants
Turner lifts Dodgers over Diamondbacks 3-2
Kemp goes deep twice, Dodgers blow out Brewers 11-2
Diamondbacks fall into first-place tie with Colorado in West
Dodgers win 5th in a row with 3 solo HRs in 3-1 win at Texas
Godley, D-backs retake NL West lead, get tough news on Lamb
Span homers in 10th, Mariners rally to beat Diamondbacks 4-3
Stripling, Dodgers beat Ross, Padres 3-2 to take 3 of 4
