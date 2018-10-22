×
Kershaw works out in shorts on chilly night at Fenway

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    22 Oct 2018, 15:50 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw got an early look at Fenway Park, working out in shorts in the bullpen ahead of Tuesday night's World Series opener.

The Dodgers arrived in Boston on Sunday, a day after winning the NL pennant. Kershaw tossed a perfect ninth inning in a 5-1 Game 7 victory at Milwaukee, striking out two batters and throwing 15 pitches.

Los Angeles had one scheduled workout at Fenway before facing the Red Sox. That session was set for late on Monday afternoon.

Kershaw has never pitched at Fenway and is expected to start the opener. The 30-year-old left-hander's workout was caught by a video camera and posted by MLB.com.

He wore a blue bandanna and a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeve of his pitching arm pulled up on an evening with the temperature in the 40s. His baseball glove on his right hand and a baseball in his left, he stretched and went through the motions of his stretch and windup without throwing the ball.

A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw has pitched in 29 big league ballparks, including the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia and two each for Atlanta, Miami and the New York Mets.

