Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LEADING OFF: MLB remembers 9/11; Donaldson, Sale return

Associated Press
NEWS
News
35   //    11 Sep 2018, 06:27 IST
AP Image

A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:

REMEMBERING

Major League Baseball will hold a moment of silence before all games to honor the victims and first responders of 9/11. Players, coaches and umpires will wear caps with a "We Shall Not Forget" ribbon patch.

During batting practice before the Miami-Mets game at Citi Field, New York players will wear caps of the five agencies that took part in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site: New York Police Department, Fire Department of New York, Port Authority Police Department, New York City Office of Emergency Management and the City of New York Department of Sanitation.

WELCOME BACK

Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson is set to debut with Cleveland in his first big league game since May 28. The third baseman, who was traded from Toronto to the AL Central-leading Indians on Aug. 31, has been out most of the season because of a strained left calf. He recently played in four Triple-A rehab games, and is lined up to start at Tampa Bay.

SMOOTH SALE

Red Sox ace Chris Sale is ready to come off the disabled list and start against Toronto at Fenway Park. Boston manager Alex Cora says the left-hander will be eased back into action, going about two innings and throwing a maximum of 40 pitches for the AL East leaders. Sale originally went on the DL on July 31 with mild left shoulder inflammation, returned to pitch five dominant innings vs. Baltimore on Aug. 12, then went back on the DL. He is 12-4 with a 1.97 ERA and has struck out 219 in just 146 innings.

WEATHER ALERT

As Hurricane Florence menaces the East Coast, more games could be in jeopardy. There were rainouts Monday night in Philadelphia, where Nationals star Bryce Harper joined a grounds crew that used blow torches trying to get the field dry, and in New York — there have been 51 weather-related postponements this season after a total of 39 last year. The Nationals and Phillies are scheduled for a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park, the Marlins visit the Mets and Baltimore hosts Oakland.

NO MO'

The Cardinals are hoping catcher Yadier Molina can play sometime during a seven-game homestand that began this week. The nine-time All-Star was out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game Monday vs. Pittsburgh because of a hamstring problem. St. Louis held the second NL wild-card spot going into the day.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
AL Central-leading Indians get Miller back, Donaldson next
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Shaved McCutchen joins Yanks, Donaldson moves
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Yanks eye 'Cutch, Bryant likely off DL for Cubs
RELATED STORY
Indians' Donaldson thinks he's close to being able to play
RELATED STORY
Indians newcomer Donaldson goes on DL, hits slam at Triple-A
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: DeGrom back with Mets, Sale tries to tame Judge
RELATED STORY
Lindor homers leading off again, Indians roll Royals 9-3
RELATED STORY
Indians acquire former MVP Donaldson from Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
Betts homers leading off 10th to lift Red Sox past Twins
RELATED STORY
Predicting the division champions and wild-card teams in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us