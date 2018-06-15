Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LEADING OFF: Story returns home, Cubs-Cards face off

LEADING OFF: Story returns home, Cubs-Cards face off

Associated Press
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 08:22 IST
11
AP Image

A look at what's happening around the majors Friday:

TEXAS STORY

Colorado shortstop Trevor Story gets to play a big league game near home for the first time when the Rockies open an interleague series Friday night at the Texas Rangers, in a stadium only a few miles from his hometown of Irving, Texas. The Rockies last played at Texas in 2016, which was Story's standout rookie season. But Story, the 45th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Irving High, suffered a season-ending left thumb injury about two weeks before that series. Another Texas native starts the opener for the Rockies in right-hander Chad Bettis (4-1), who is from Lubbock and went to Texas Tech. He got a no decision in the Rockies' 12-9 win during that August 2016 series when he allowed five runs in five innings.

ACES UP

Two of the National League's top pitchers this season will face off when the Chicago Cubs open a weekend series at the St. Louis Cardinals. Jon Lester (7-2) takes the mound for the Cubs, who are coming off two straight losses at Milwaukee, and the left-hander is fourth in the NL in ERA (2.22). Michael Wacha, meanwhile, is 8-1 and seventh in the league with a 2.47 ERA — providing a much-needed boost for a Cardinals team that's 4-5 in its last nine games against Miami, Cincinnati and San Diego.

BACK IN TOWN

Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) takes the ball for the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, his fourth outing since becoming the 12th pitcher to start a major league game following multiple Tommy John surgeries. Eovaldi pitched for the Yankees from 2015-16, going 14-3 for them in 2015, but has never faced New York. "I wish I would have been able to finish on a healthy note. Other than that, I really enjoyed my time there," Eovaldi said.

Jonathan Loaisiga comes up from Double-A Trenton to make his big league debut for the Yankees, starting in place of injured Masahiro Tanaka. The 23-year-old Loaisiga, from Nicaragua, returned to the mound last year from Tommy John surgery. "Super excited. This is a great opportunity the Yankees are giving me," Loaisiga said through a translator. "It's been a tough road for me to get here and now it's about enjoying this moment."

GIO WATCH

Gio Gonzalez (6-2, 2.65 ERA) had his worst start of the season in his last outing, allowing four runs in 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants last week. The Washington Nationals left-hander will return to the mound when he makes an interleague start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Major League Baseball
LEADING OFF: Goldschmidt heats up, Quintana faces Brewers
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Astros head home to face red-hot Red Sox
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Freeman leads Braves, Verlander dominates
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Soto swings away, Harvey's home debut with Reds
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Sho-time for Angels; Colon chases Marichal
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Baby Braves face Lester, Cubs; Archer vs Angels
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Yanks face Boston, try for 17th win in 18 games
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Braves await word on Acuna, Verlander vs. Yanks
RELATED STORY
Pederson homers twice, Dodgers hold off Pirates 8-7
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Price vs Verlander in duel of former Cy winners
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us