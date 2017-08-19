Machado's walk-off grand slam lifts Orioles

Manny Machado hit a walk-off grand slam for the Baltimore Orioles, one of 58 home runs in MLB on Friday.

The Baltimore Orioles enjoyed a 9-7 walk-off win against the Los Angeles Angels thanks to Manny Machado.

The Orioles third baseman came into the ninth inning with a two for four night with three RBIs and two home runs in MLB on Friday.

That would have already made for a nice night, but when he came up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out with his team down two in the ninth inning, he was not satisfied with a two-homer night. He wanted another one.

Machado connected on an 0-1 pitch from Keynan Middleton and watched his third homer fly over the centre field wall for a walk-off grand slam to cap off a three for five, three-homer, seven-RBI game.

His home run was the 10th in the game combined for both teams, tying a season-high that the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies set July 27.

All 16 runs scored in the game were via home run. That clash was just one of many Friday with home runs all over the league.

There was the 482-foot home run that Mariners DH Nelson Cruz hit in Seattle's 7-1 win over the Kansas City Rays. There was the short 351-foot homer for the Houston Astros' Jose Altuve that barely cleared the Crawford Boxes in a 3-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics.

There was the fastest home run trot in MLB history for Minnesota Twins centrefielder Byron Buxton, lasting all of 13.85 seconds. Then there was possibly the slowest home run trot when Detroit Tigers outfielder Justin Upton missed first base, rounded second, then went back to first, taking well over 30 seconds to complete the feat.

There were multi-home run games with Cleveland's Jay Bruce hitting two in the Indians' 10-1 rout of the Kansas City Royals. Angels DH Albert Pujols also tied Sammy Sosa for eighth all time with 609 career homers and can move past Sosa for the most homers ever hit by a foreign-born player. Then there was the Javier Baez home run that gave the Chicago Cubs four players 25 years or younger to have at least 20 in a single season.

In a year of the home run, Friday was a night of the home run. There was a total of 58 homers hit, the second-most for any one day in MLB history.

BRUCE INSPIRES INDIANS

Speaking of Bruce, the newly acquired Indians outfielder had a great night going three for five with two home runs and five RBIs against the Royals.

WILLIAMS STRUGGLES FOR PIRATES

Pirates starter Trevor Williams came into Friday's game pitching well with two straight quality starts and four successive starts of five or more innings and three or less earned runs. That was not the case in Pittsburgh. He lasted just three innings, allowed seven hits, two walks and eight earned runs in a loss to the Cardinals.

PUIG WITH THE CATCH!

On a night of home runs there was plenty of leather flashed and it started with Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, who made a great diving catch.

YANKEES AT RED SOX

It is Chris Sale (14-4, 2.51 ERA) against C.C. Sabathia (9-4, 4.05 ERA) on the mound, but Sale against Aaron Judge in the batter's box is the matchup most want to see on Saturday. Power versus power, strength versus strength. The best strikeout pitcher in baseball against the player most prone to strikeouts. Judge will be going for the MLB record of 36 consecutive games with a strikeout. Not even a pitcher has accomplished that feat. Something tells us he is going to get there with Sale staring him down. To be fair, Judge also leads the American League with 37 home runs.