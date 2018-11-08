×
MLB All-Stars beat Japan's Giants ahead of exhibition tour

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    08 Nov 2018, 18:32 IST
AP Image

TOKYO (AP) — J.T. Realmuto and Amed Rosario drove in two runs each to lead the MLB All-Stars over the Yomiuri Giants 9-6 on Thursday in a warm-up game ahead of their six-game exhibition series against Japan's national team.

Juan Soto hit a double off the roof of Tokyo Dome in the third inning that scored Yadier Molina from second to give the MLB team a 4-0 lead. Realmuto then doubled in a run and Rosario added two more on a single as the MLB squad scored five runs in the inning to take a 7-0 lead.

Realmuto also hit an opposite-field solo homer in the fifth to make it 8-3.

The series begins Friday with three games on consecutive nights in Tokyo followed by one game in Hiroshima on Tuesday and two games in Nagoya on Wednesday and Thursday.

During the series, pitchers will not be allowed to throw more than 80 pitches per game. If a pitcher throws more than 50 pitches, he must have four days of rest before being able to throw in another game.

