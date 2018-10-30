NFL announces four London games for 2019

The NFL at Wembley in 2018

The NFL has confirmed plans for its 2019 London games, with four fixtures heading to the United Kingdom.

Three games were played at Wembley this season as construction of Tottenham's new stadium fell behind schedule, but the league will revert to the four-game schedule of 2017 in London next year.

There will be two games at Wembley and a further pair of fixtures at Tottenham's ground, bringing the total number of London clashes to 28 since 2007.

Tracey Crouch, the UK minister for sport, said: "The NFL in London is going from strength to strength and I am delighted that we will have four games in the capital next year, with Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium joining Wembley as a host venue.

"The league brings an incredible Super Bowl-style atmosphere to the UK, with fans sporting jerseys from a range of NFL teams packing out Wembley this autumn in record numbers.

"I am sure the two games at Tottenham next year will also be a huge success as the UK will once again show its passion and enthusiasm for this fantastic sport."

The 2018 series concluded in front of a record London crowd of 85,870 as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the NFL confident that a passion for the sport in the UK has been proven.

"The games in the past few weeks have once again demonstrated the incredible passion of NFL fans in the UK," said executive vice president Mark Waller.

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan recently withdrew his bid to buy Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.