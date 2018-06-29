Nola dominates Nationals to continue home success
Aaron Nola has quietly become one of the elite pitchers in MLB and the underrated Philadelphia Phillies star dominated the Washington Nationals in a 4-3 win.
The win moved Nola to 10-2 this season and 7-0 in eight home starts. He allowed just one run in 7.2 innings on Thursday with eight strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 2.48.
Rhys Hoskins provided Nola with some run support, collecting three hits including a seventh-inning home run. Hoskins is now batting .260 this season.
Nationals star Bryce Harper had another rough game, striking out three times in a one-for-four day. Harper also came up limp early with an apparent ankle injury, but he stayed in the game.
With the win, Philadelphia (43-36) moved just two games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Washington, losers in eight of their last 12 games, are now four games behind the Braves.
RED-HOT RIZZO
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo went four for five with two doubles, a run scored and three RBIs to help lead Chicago to an 11-5 win over the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw started for Los Angeles, allowing just one run with six strikeouts in five innings, but the Dodgers bullpen allowed 10 runs.
Zack Greinke and Paul Goldschmidt led the Diamondbacks to a 4-0 win over the Marlins. Greinke tossed seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts, improving to 8-5 this season. Goldschmidt continued to laugh at his early-season struggles by collecting three hits, a run scored and an RBI. He has raised his average from .209 to .267 this month.
RASMUS POOR FOR BALTIMORE
Orioles outfielder Colby Rasmus went 0 for five in a 4-2 loss to the Mariners, dropping his average down to .136. Baltimore (23-57) have the worst record in baseball, and Rasmus is among the coldest hitters.
AMAZING ARENADO
Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado blasted another home run.
The Rockies beat the Giants 9-8.
Nolan + first inning = GONE! #NolanBeingNolan pic.twitter.com/lrVfyIWICO— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 28, 2018
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Miami Marlins
Oakland Athletics 4-2 Detroit Tigers
Minnesota Twins 2-1 Chicago White Sox
Seattle Mariners 4-2 Baltimore Orioles
Chicago Cubs 11-5 Los Angeles Dodgers
Colorado Rockies 9-8 San Francisco Giants
Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Washington Nationals
Boston Red Sox 4-2 Los Angeles Angels
Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 Cincinnati Reds
Houston Astros 1-0 Tampa Bay Rays
RED SOX AT YANKEES
Locked in a heated battle for AL East supremacy, these two storied franchises both have World Series aspirations. Eduardo Rodriguez (9-2, 3.86 ERA) will take the mound for Boston, while the Yankees will counter with CC Sabathia (4-3, 3.18 ERA).