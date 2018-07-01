Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Phillies put Velasquez on DL with bruised right forearm

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    01 Jul 2018, 22:01 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed right-hander Vince Velasquez on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised forearm a day after he made a dazzling throw with his left hand.

Velasquez was hit just below the elbow on a liner back up the middle by Washington's Adam Eaton in the second inning Saturday. He picked up the ball and threw it left-handed to first base to get the final out. He then went down, riling in pain and clutching his right arm.

"I feel a lot better than yesterday," Velasquez told reporters Sunday. "A lot more movement going on and just continue doing my work stuff that I need to do, lower half, and then continue to doing my core and all that stuff I need to do and go from there."

This is the fourth trip to the disabled list for Velasquez in his three seasons with Philadelphia.

Also Sunday, the Phillies reinstated right-handed reliever Pat Neshek from the 10-day DL, recalled righty Jake Thompson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned left-hander Zac Curtis to Lehigh Valley.

Neshek, who was re-signed by the Phillies during the offseason, had been on the disabled list since opening day with a forearm injury.

Major League Baseball
