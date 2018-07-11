Reds score seven runs in ninth to top Indians

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Joey Votto

The Cincinnati Reds scored seven runs in the ninth inning as they came from behind to down the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in a stunning comeback.

The Indians took a first-inning lead on a pair of solo home runs from Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez. Cleveland tacked on two more in the second to double their lead.

The score remained 4-0 until the ninth when Jose Peraza singled for the Reds' first run. Adam Duvall knocked in a pair to cut Cincinnati's deficit to one, before Joey Votto gave the Reds the lead on a three-run double. Eugenio Suarez added an RBI single two batters later.

Trevor Bauer threw eight scoreless and struck out 12 for the Indians in the losing effort, while reliever Cody Allen was charged with six earned runs and recorded just two outs.

The Reds go 41-51 this year after the win at Progressive Field while the Indians fall to 49-41.

MACHADO FLIES ORIOLES PAST YANKEES



Manny Machado drove in three runs and scored two more in the Orioles' 6-5 win over the Yankees.

On the first pitch of the 5th, No. 22 on the season for Manny Machado. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/wVengAVrun — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 11, 2018

Maikel Franco tallied two hits and four RBIs in the Phillies' 7-3 victory against the Mets.



FRY, RONDON STRUGGLE AGAINST CARDINALS

White Sox relievers Jace Fry and Bruce Rondon combined to allow five runs while recording just two total outs against the Cardinals.

Brewers second baseman Brad Miller went 0 for four with three strikeouts against the Marlins. Milwaukee came out on top 8-4.



CHAPMAN STEALS FROM STASSI

Oakland's third baseman Matt Chapman robbed Houston catcher Max Stassi of an infield hit in the second inning.

.@mattchap6 ran about 10 miles to make this play. pic.twitter.com/LZf5QX0P39 — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2018

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 6-5 New York Yankees

Washington Nationals 5-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 New York Mets

Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Cleveland Indians

Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox 8-4 Texas Rangers

Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 Miami Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 Atlanta Braves

Houston Astros 6-5 Oakland Athletics

St. Louis Cardinals 14-2 Chicago White Sox

Kansas City Royals 9-4 Minnesota Twins

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Colorado Rockies

LA Angels 9-3 Seattle Mariners

San Diego Padres 4-1 LA Dodgers

Chicago Cubs 2-0 San Francisco Giants



YANKEES AT ORIOLES

The Yankees will look to earn a split of their four-game series with the Orioles on Wednesday after Baltimore came away with a 6-5 victory on Tuesday. Sonny Gray, who has registered a 5.85 ERA so far this season, will take the mound for New York while Dylan Bundy is set to start for the Orioles.