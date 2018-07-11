Reds score seven runs in ninth to top Indians
The Cincinnati Reds scored seven runs in the ninth inning as they came from behind to down the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in a stunning comeback.
The Indians took a first-inning lead on a pair of solo home runs from Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez. Cleveland tacked on two more in the second to double their lead.
The score remained 4-0 until the ninth when Jose Peraza singled for the Reds' first run. Adam Duvall knocked in a pair to cut Cincinnati's deficit to one, before Joey Votto gave the Reds the lead on a three-run double. Eugenio Suarez added an RBI single two batters later.
Trevor Bauer threw eight scoreless and struck out 12 for the Indians in the losing effort, while reliever Cody Allen was charged with six earned runs and recorded just two outs.
The Reds go 41-51 this year after the win at Progressive Field while the Indians fall to 49-41.
MACHADO FLIES ORIOLES PAST YANKEES
Manny Machado drove in three runs and scored two more in the Orioles' 6-5 win over the Yankees.
On the first pitch of the 5th, No. 22 on the season for Manny Machado. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/wVengAVrun— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 11, 2018
Maikel Franco tallied two hits and four RBIs in the Phillies' 7-3 victory against the Mets.
FRY, RONDON STRUGGLE AGAINST CARDINALS
White Sox relievers Jace Fry and Bruce Rondon combined to allow five runs while recording just two total outs against the Cardinals.
Brewers second baseman Brad Miller went 0 for four with three strikeouts against the Marlins. Milwaukee came out on top 8-4.
CHAPMAN STEALS FROM STASSI
Oakland's third baseman Matt Chapman robbed Houston catcher Max Stassi of an infield hit in the second inning.
.@mattchap6 ran about 10 miles to make this play. pic.twitter.com/LZf5QX0P39— MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2018
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Baltimore Orioles 6-5 New York Yankees
Washington Nationals 5-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 New York Mets
Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Cleveland Indians
Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox 8-4 Texas Rangers
Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 Miami Marlins
Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 Atlanta Braves
Houston Astros 6-5 Oakland Athletics
St. Louis Cardinals 14-2 Chicago White Sox
Kansas City Royals 9-4 Minnesota Twins
Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Colorado Rockies
LA Angels 9-3 Seattle Mariners
San Diego Padres 4-1 LA Dodgers
Chicago Cubs 2-0 San Francisco Giants
YANKEES AT ORIOLES
The Yankees will look to earn a split of their four-game series with the Orioles on Wednesday after Baltimore came away with a 6-5 victory on Tuesday. Sonny Gray, who has registered a 5.85 ERA so far this season, will take the mound for New York while Dylan Bundy is set to start for the Orioles.