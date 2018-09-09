Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alexander-Arnold respects 'winner' Ramos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
786   //    09 Sep 2018, 14:14 IST
Sergio Ramos - cropped
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to hold Sergio Ramos in high esteem despite the simmering tension between Liverpool and the Real Madrid captain.

Ramos has been the target of anger from Reds fans following his part in the shoulder injury Mohamed Salah sustained during last season's Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp labelled the 32-year-old's actions "ruthless and brutal" and he was booed throughout Spain's 2-1 win over England at Wembley in the Nations League.

Ramos himself has insisted his "conscience is really clear" over the incident and Liverpool teenager Alexander-Arnold, who watched Saturday's match from the bench, remains deferential to his fellow defender.

"Everyone has their ways of winning and he has shown over the last 10 years that he's a winner," the Merseyside product said.

"So has his team. To win the Champions League three times in a row takes some doing.

"Ramos has probably been the best centre-back in the world for some time. Even if he was the enemy in May you still have to respect him as a player."

Alexander-Arnold played the full 90 minutes in Liverpool's eventual 3-1 loss to Madrid in Kiev and went on to feature for England at the World Cup.

The 19-year-old is soaking up every step of what has been a rapid rise, having only made his Premier League debut in December 2016.

"I feel I have been very lucky," he said.

"When you are growing up you have dreams of being a footballer, perhaps even playing for the club you support, and I am living that dream."

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Twitter explodes after Ramos meets Salah at UEFA Award's...
RELATED STORY
Ramos not worried about Salah backlash
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Dejan Lovren's comments on Sergio Ramos...
RELATED STORY
Cold shoulder? Salah, Ramos share awkward meeting at...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
I never told him it was okay - Salah responds to Ramos
RELATED STORY
Klopp labels Ramos' actions 'ruthless and brutal'
RELATED STORY
UEFA Best Player Award, Champions League draws and...
RELATED STORY
I'd prefer to be a bad loser than win like Ramos - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Firmino: Ramos is an idiot, Alisson would be great at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT MAD SEN
2 - 2
 Madagascar vs Senegal
FA Cup 2018-19
12 Sep HAR HEN 12:15 AM Harlow Town vs Hendon
12 Sep YAT SAL 12:15 AM Yate Town vs Salisbury
12 Sep BAN WEY 12:15 AM Banbury United vs Weymouth
12 Sep WAL BEC 12:15 AM Walton Casuals vs Beckenham Town
12 Sep WHY COR 12:15 AM Whyteleafe vs Corinthian-Casuals
12 Sep SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
12 Sep LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
12 Sep ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
12 Sep BER COG 12:15 AM Berkhamsted vs Coggeshall Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us