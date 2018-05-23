Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Argentina goalkeeper Romero out of World Cup with injury

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 23:56 IST
    155
    AP Image

    BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero will miss the World Cup because of a right knee injury, the Argentine soccer federation announced.

    The AFA also said late Tuesday that the Manchester United reserve may need surgery. Romero was one of the three goalkeepers chosen by coach Jorge Sampaoli for the 23-player squad he will take to the World Cup in Russia. Franco Armani and Wilfredo Caballero were also named in the squad.

    Romero was a starter for Argentina at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. Nahuel Guzman, who plays for Mexican club Tigres, was picked as Romero's replacement.

    "Romero's injury represents a sensitive loss, not just in the soccer part, but on the human side. He's been a starter for 10 years with the national team," Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano told reporters Wednesday.

    "These are things that happen in soccer, it could happen to anyone. Now, we must all move forward together, those who are still here."

