Arsenal's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full
Unai Emery faces a daunting start to life in the Premier League as Arsenal boss, although their final weeks of 2018-19 look favourable.
Arsenal start the 2018-19 Premier League season with back-to-back matches against Manchester City and Chelsea.
Unai Emery's first league game in charge of the Gunners will see champions City visit Emirates Stadium during the weekend of August 11.
That meeting is followed by a trip to Stamford Bridge and then a home London derby against Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham.
Arsenal begin December with a double-header against Tottenham and Manchester United, which is set to be repeated in March, but Emery will consider his side more fortunate when it comes to their end-of-season run-in.
Arsenal's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full:
Arsenal v Manchester City: 11/08/2018
Chelsea v Arsenal: 18/08/2018
Arsenal v West Ham: 25/08/2018
Cardiff City v Arsenal: 01/09/2018
Newcastle United v Arsenal: 15/09/2018
Arsenal v Everton: 22/09/2018
Arsenal v Watford: 29/09/2018
Fulham v Arsenal: 06/10/2018
Arsenal v Leicester City: 20/10/2018
Crystal Palace v Arsenal: 27/10/2018
Arsenal v Liverpool: 03/11/2018
Arsenal v Wolves: 10/11/2018
Bournemouth v Arsenal: 24/11/2018
Arsenal v Tottenham: 01/12/2018
Manchester United v Arsenal: 04/12/2018
Arsenal v Huddersfield Town: 08/12/2018
Southampton v Arsenal: 15/12/2018
Arsenal v Burnley: 22/12/2018
Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal: 26/12/2018
Liverpool v Arsenal: 29/12/2018
Arsenal v Fulham: 01/01/2019
West Ham United v Arsenal: 12/01/2019
Arsenal v Chelsea: 19/01/2019
Arsenal v Cardiff City: 29/01/2019
Manchester City v Arsenal: 02/02/2019
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal: 09/02/2019
Arsenal v Southampton: 23/02/2019
Arsenal v Bournemouth: 26/02/2019
Tottenham v Arsenal: 02/03/2019
Arsenal v Manchester United: 09/03/2019
Wolves v Arsenal: 16/03/2019
Arsenal v Newcastle United: 30/03/2019
Everton v Arsenal: 06/04/2019
Watford v Arsenal: 13/04/2019
Arsenal v Crystal Palace: 20/04/2019
Leicester City v Arsenal: 27/04/2019
Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion: 04/05/2019
Burnley v Arsenal: 12/05/2019