Arsenal's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full

Unai Emery faces a daunting start to life in the Premier League as Arsenal boss, although their final weeks of 2018-19 look favourable.

Unai Emery, who has been named Arsenal head coach

Arsenal start the 2018-19 Premier League season with back-to-back matches against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Unai Emery's first league game in charge of the Gunners will see champions City visit Emirates Stadium during the weekend of August 11.

That meeting is followed by a trip to Stamford Bridge and then a home London derby against Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham.

Arsenal begin December with a double-header against Tottenham and Manchester United, which is set to be repeated in March, but Emery will consider his side more fortunate when it comes to their end-of-season run-in.

Arsenal v Manchester City: 11/08/2018

Chelsea v Arsenal: 18/08/2018

Arsenal v West Ham: 25/08/2018

Cardiff City v Arsenal: 01/09/2018

Newcastle United v Arsenal: 15/09/2018

Arsenal v Everton: 22/09/2018

Arsenal v Watford: 29/09/2018

Fulham v Arsenal: 06/10/2018

Arsenal v Leicester City: 20/10/2018

Crystal Palace v Arsenal: 27/10/2018

Arsenal v Liverpool: 03/11/2018

Arsenal v Wolves: 10/11/2018

Bournemouth v Arsenal: 24/11/2018

Arsenal v Tottenham: 01/12/2018

Manchester United v Arsenal: 04/12/2018

Arsenal v Huddersfield Town: 08/12/2018

Southampton v Arsenal: 15/12/2018

Arsenal v Burnley: 22/12/2018

Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal: 26/12/2018

Liverpool v Arsenal: 29/12/2018

Arsenal v Fulham: 01/01/2019

West Ham United v Arsenal: 12/01/2019

Arsenal v Chelsea: 19/01/2019

Arsenal v Cardiff City: 29/01/2019

Manchester City v Arsenal: 02/02/2019

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal: 09/02/2019

Arsenal v Southampton: 23/02/2019

Arsenal v Bournemouth: 26/02/2019

Tottenham v Arsenal: 02/03/2019

Arsenal v Manchester United: 09/03/2019

Wolves v Arsenal: 16/03/2019

Arsenal v Newcastle United: 30/03/2019

Everton v Arsenal: 06/04/2019

Watford v Arsenal: 13/04/2019

Arsenal v Crystal Palace: 20/04/2019

Leicester City v Arsenal: 27/04/2019

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion: 04/05/2019

Burnley v Arsenal: 12/05/2019