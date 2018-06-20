Arzani and Ryan can play at the highest level, says Bosnich

Australia pair Daniel Arzani and Mat Ryan are good enough to play for a top-level club if they work hard enough, says Mark Bosnich.

Australia duo Daniel Arzani and Mat Ryan

Former Australia goalkeeper Mark Bosnich believes Mat Ryan and Daniel Arzani have the talent to succeed at the highest level of the game.

At just 19, Melbourne City midfielder Arzani is the youngest player at Russia 2018 and made his World Cup debut as a late substitute in the Socceroos' 2-1 defeat to France on Saturday.

Keeper Ryan, meanwhile, was a mainstay of Brighton and Hove Albion's successful maiden Premier League season, playing every minute as the Seagulls comfortably avoided relegation.

Bosnich says Arzani offers something different to the Australia squad, and believes the teenager possesses the talent to elevate himself to football's top level.

"He is the youngest player at the World Cup, an Iranian refugee, it is a wonderful story," Bosnich told Omnisport and Goal.

"He didn't even play [start in] domestic football, A-League football until January and now he is in the Socceroos squad. I think he should play, he is a player that we have not got in our side.

"I think he is good enough to play at the highest level. He has come from nowhere.

"We have a very structured, too structured in my opinion, but that's another story...it is a very structured pathway in Australia, from what you have got to do, to where you have got to go.

"He never did any of these. He is a player from the street. You will pick that up straight away, he is just off the cuff and he excites people when you are watching him."

Danny Vukovic believes a close-knit group is bringing the best of out of @MatyRyan. #GoSocceroos pic.twitter.com/qtCASCZi9j — Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 20, 2018

When asked if he felt Ryan could also move onto a higher level, Bosnich replied: "Of course he can, of course he can. It takes a lot of hard work and good luck.

"He has definitely got the talent and ability and we have seen that this year in the Premier League.

"He is [the star]. I thought Mat Ryan, in the first 10 minutes [against France] kept us in it, and settled the whole team down. I think he had a very calming effect on everyone.

"That first 10 minutes, it was crucial that we didn't concede a goal. In that first 10 minutes if we conceded then maybe France would have run away with it.

"There's a few people asking questions about his positioning for the second goal but I thought that was very harsh. I thought overall that he did very well and in that first 10 minutes, he was crucial."