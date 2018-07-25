Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Atletico sign Gelson from Sporting on five-year deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
426   //    25 Jul 2018, 16:13 IST
GelsonMartins - Cropped
New Atletico Madrid signing Gelson Martins

Gelson Martins has agreed a five-year deal at Atletico Madrid, arriving at the Wanda Metropolitano on a free transfer after opting to walk away from crisis club Sporting CP.

The Portugal international was one of nine players to rescind their contracts after Sporting's turbulent end to the 2017-18 season, which descended into chaos after the club's then president Bruno de Carvalho publicly criticised players on social media following a Europa League defeat to Atletico.

In response, a group of radical supporters interrupted training, smashed up the changing rooms and attacked players, which led to the likes of Gelson tearing up his deal, which had four years left to run.

Earlier this week, Sporting insisted the club would not give up hope of keeping hold of Gelson, whom new president Jose de Sousa Cintra claimed was being "badly advised".

The 23-year-old winger played 140 games for Sporting and has 19 international caps, including a substitute appearance in Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco at the World Cup in Russia.

"Our club is incorporating a pacey right winger who has also been deployed as a second striker and even at right-back," read an Atletico statement.

"His speed and fine dribbling skills make him a valued addition to our team and a threat to the opposition's defenders."

The Atletico squad are currently in Singapore, preparing for International Champions Cup matches against Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday and Monday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal transfer news: Highly-rated PSG youngster to sign...
RELATED STORY
The Sporting Lisbon Saga
RELATED STORY
Report: Chelsea Star on Atletico Madrid's Radar
RELATED STORY
Atletico reaches deal to sign France international Lemar
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid closing in on Zinedine Zidane's replacement,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: 5 Clubs Alerted as Players...
RELATED STORY
Juanfran ready to sign Atletico extension
RELATED STORY
5 Club Legends Who Left in the 2018 Summer Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Danger surrounding Sokratis deal,...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC sign Ravi Kumar on a two-year deal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us