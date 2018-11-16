×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Batshuayi double helps Belgium beat Iceland 2-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
31   //    16 Nov 2018, 04:05 IST
AP Image

BRUSSELS (AP) — Michy Batshuayi proved a more than capable replacement for the injured Romelu Lukaku on Thursday when he scored twice as Belgium beat Iceland 2-0 to maintain its 100 percent record in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

After 65 minutes of pounding the Iceland defense, captain Eden Hazard found Thomas Meunier on the right and the Paris Saint-Germain winger crossed for Batshuayi to slot the ball home.

The second goal was even easier for the on-loan Valencia striker, as he tapped the ball into the net after Hans Vanaken's shot had rebounded to him.

Belgium has nine points from three games in Group 2 of League A, three ahead of Switzerland.

A draw against the Swiss on Sunday will be enough to take Belgium through to the Final Four in June. Iceland lost all 4 matches and is relegated.

Belgium and Iceland were without several first-choice players on Thursday, but the home team showed it has a lot more strength in depth and dominated throughout at an increasingly foggy King Baudouin Stadium.

Axel Witsel also became only the third Belgian to win 100 caps.

Associated Press
NEWS
Batshuayi double helps Belgium beat Scotland 4-0 in friendly
RELATED STORY
Injured Lukaku out of Belgium-Iceland Nations League clash
RELATED STORY
Lukaku in, Fellaini out of Belgium squad
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League Preview: Spain, Belgium look to...
RELATED STORY
As it happened: Belgium 2-1 Switzerland
RELATED STORY
Chelsea striker Batshuayi joins Valencia on loan
RELATED STORY
Sigurdsson's double helps Everton beat Fulham 3-0 in EPL
RELATED STORY
Martinez: I understand in-form Lukaku
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Debutants to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
Road to 120th International Cap: Looking back at Wayne...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Today SOU BUR 06:30 PM South Sudan vs Burundi
18 Nov MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
18 Nov ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
18 Nov KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
18 Nov RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
18 Nov MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
18 Nov SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
18 Nov LES TAN 07:30 PM Lesotho vs Tanzania
18 Nov CON CON 08:00 PM Congo vs Congo DR
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us