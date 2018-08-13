Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Brazil great Ronaldo hopes to leave hospital on Monday

Associated Press
NEWS
News
72   //    13 Aug 2018, 02:39 IST
AP Image

Brazil soccer great Ronaldo said on Sunday that he has been hospitalized in Ibiza since Friday because of flu.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo, a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, said on social media that "everything is under control now" and that he expects to return home on Monday.

Ronaldo won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, the striker scoring eight goals at the tournament to take the Golden Boot. He spends much of his time in Spain, where he played briefly at Barcelona and at Real Madrid between 2002 and 2007.

He retired from football in 2011 at Brazil's Corinthians.

Ronaldo owns a football marketing agency in Brazil and occasionally works as a pundit at TV Globo.

Caca Ferrari, a spokesman for the former player, told The Associated Press that Ronaldo's tweets in Portuguese and Spanish will be his only public comments on his admission to hospital.

Ferrari denied media reports that claimed Ronaldo was first admitted to an intensive care unit in Spain and then moved to another hospital. He confirmed the Brazilian was on vacation.

Brazil's UOL Esporte website said Ronaldo was first admitted at Ibiza's Can Misses hospital and later transferred to the Policlinica Nuestra Senora del Rosario.

Neither hospital replied to requests for comment from the AP.

Associated Press
NEWS
Ronaldo allays illness fears
RELATED STORY
Messi or Ronaldo? - The grazing angle
RELATED STORY
Brazil great Ronaldo expected more from Neymar
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo hopes Tite stays in charge of Brazil
RELATED STORY
Does Messi need to win the World Cup to be the GOAT?
RELATED STORY
Five players from previous eras who could have broken the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Brazil stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Is Gareth Bale capable enough to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
10 times Cristiano Ronaldo stunned everyone with his...
RELATED STORY
Tearful Vinicius aims to emulate Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us