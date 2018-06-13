Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
BREAKING NEWS: Gimenez pens new five-year Atletico Madrid deal

Atletico Madrid have tied Uruguay international Jose Gimenez down to a new deal running until 2023.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 23:02 IST
160
Breaking News
Breaking News

Jose Gimenez has committed his future to Atletico Madrid by signing a new five-year contract, the club have announced.

The Uruguay international's contract was due to expire in June 2020, but he has finalised a deal that ties him to Atletico for a further three seasons.

Gimenez has made 134 appearances for Atletico since joining from Danubio in 2013, forming a strong defensive partnership with compatriot Diego Godin.

"I'm very happy. I'm grateful for the confidence the club has put in me," Gimenez said in a statement.

"Since I arrived the club has grown a lot. We have won titles, we have consolidated ourselves among the best in Europe, we have opened a spectacular stadium and it is an honour to continue contributing to this great project.

"We have a fantastic group that is key to all the success since I arrived. I feel at home, so I want to continue giving everything to say thanks for the confidence shown in me."

Gimenez featured just once in Atleti's 2013-14 LaLiga title-winning season, but he has since become a key figure for the club and started the Europa League final victory over Marseille last month.

