×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cardiff boss Warnock backs Solskjaer for permanent Man United job

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    21 Dec 2018, 16:13 IST
solskjaer-cropped
New Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "absolutely" stands a chance of landing the Manchester United job on a full-time basis after replacing Jose Mourinho in an interim capacity.

Solskjaer begins his United reign away to Cardiff – whom he coached in 2014 – on Saturday at the end of a hectic week at the Old Trafford club.

Mourinho was dismissed on Tuesday, two days after a 3-1 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool, leaving United 19 points behind the Premier League pacesetters.

United have borrowed Solskjaer from Norwegian club Molde until the end of the campaign, with the view to conducting a thorough recruitment process for Mourinho's long-term successor in the meantime.

Although it is assumed United's decision to hire an interim manager is due to their ideal target – reportedly Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham – still having a job, Warnock thinks Solskjaer has a chance.

When asked in his pre-match news conference if he thinks Solskjaer could get the job long-term, Warnock told reporters: "Absolutely. If he has a good run, they'll be tempted.

"He's got some great players there. I bet he's glad he's going into their dressing room tomorrow!

"It needed someone who's been there. He's a hero there, a legend. I thought Steve Bruce might have got a shout or Ryan Giggs, but he [Solskjaer] is a nice lad. He'll hold the fort."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Solskjaer to United: Unlikely second chance after Cardiff...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Cardiff stint not relevant to Old...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Red Devils' interim boss in numbers
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer offers 'clean slate' to all Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Club writing off two seasons with...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
RELATED STORY
'Special' Solskjaer will steady Manchester United, says...
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Other Ferguson pupils who became...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Solskjaer could succeed as Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United appoints Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
Tomorrow WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
Tomorrow AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
Tomorrow CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us