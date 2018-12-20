×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea happy to have a chance at redemption against Spurs, says Zola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    20 Dec 2018, 05:27 IST
Eden Hazard - cropped
Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring for Chelsea

Chelsea remain eager to exact revenge on Tottenham for the "football lesson" they received in the Premier League last month, according to Gianfranco Zola. 

The two clubs will meet in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup in January after coming through tricky last-eight ties on Wednesday. 

Eden Hazard's late winner gave the Blues a hard-earned 1-0 win over Bournemouth and set up a London derby date with Spurs, while Manchester City will meet minnows Burton Albion in the other tie.

Tottenham ended Maurizio Sarri's unbeaten start in English football back in November, storming to a dominant 3-1 victory at Wembley Stadium, and Chelsea's assistant coach revealed that result remains a source of frustration.

"We're happy because some time ago they gave us a football lesson and we're looking forward to challenging them again," Zola told reporters. 

"I'm sure it'll be a different game. There are a lot of proud players and they want to play this game and show that we were not the ones that played that game. 

"Too many players underperformed and were hurt. We are pleased that we will play them and we can't wait."

Hazard's deflected 84th-minute finish ended Bournemouth's resistance at Stamford Bridge and boosted the forward's haul to 99 goals in all competitions for the club. 

Advertisement

Zola, a firm favourite during his playing days, hopes the 27-year-old will resist any advances to leave and instead continue to enhance his reputation at Chelsea. 

"He is certainly one of the players who has given this club a lot of satisfaction," the Italian said. 

"And, considering he is only 27, if he stays a long time he can be only bigger. I hope he achieves great things for us in the future."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Hazard can reach his full potential with Sarri's Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
'He's an interest not only for us but for many' - Zola...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Zola expects Jose to be in another job...
RELATED STORY
5 World Class Players who have no chance of winning the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Predicted Chelsea XI against...
RELATED STORY
Sarri: Chelsea have a mental problem
RELATED STORY
Loftus-Cheek content to bide time for Chelsea chance
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who performed brilliantly against...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City: Match Review
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk over Daniel Sturridge’s golazo...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us