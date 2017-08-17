Clement: Swansea can be stronger without Sigurdsson

by Omnisport News 17 Aug 2017, 22:39 IST

Swansea boss Paul Clement watches on.

Swansea City boss Paul Clement believes his side can become stronger without Gylfi Sigurdsson by investing the transfer windfall in up to three new players.

Everton completed a club-record deal worth a reported £45million for Sigurdsson on Wednesday, following protracted negotiations between the two clubs.

Clement admitted he has already planned for life without the Icelandic midfielder and has discussed "multiple targets" with the Swans' hierarchy.

And the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich assistant insists they can build a better all-round squad.

"It’s a big challenge to replace Gylfi Sigurdsson, there's no question about that," Clement said.

"But what we hope to be able to do is bring in two or three players who will strengthen our squad in various positions. It's not just going to be one for one.

"We believe with the funds we have available as a result of Gylfi's transfer, we can strengthen our squad and become a better team.

"Clearly it's important we move swiftly because there are only two weeks to go in the window, but we're not going to panic."

Swansea struggled to 0-0 draw away to Southampton in their Premier League opener last weekend and face an even tougher task at home to Manchester United on Saturday.

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente is still unavailable for the Liberty Stadium clash despite completing a full week of training, although Clement is taking confidence from last season's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

"They made a very good start to the season while we were not quite at it last weekend," he said.

"But we have confidence because of what we did against Manchester United last season, while the record between these two clubs is quite interesting.

"We're looking forward to playing in front of our fans again and hopefully we can do well for them."