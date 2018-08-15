Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Croatia hero Subasic retires from international football

Omnisport
NEWS
News
154   //    15 Aug 2018, 19:02 IST
Danijel Subasic - cropped
Danijel Subasic during the World Cup.

Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic has followed Mario Mandzukic and Vedran Corluka into international retirement after a nine-year Croatia career.

The 33-year-old revealed his mind was made up prior to a string of impressive performances at the World Cup in Russia.

Vital saves in shootout wins over Denmark and Russia helped Croatia on the way to a place in the final alongside eventual champions France.

Subasic, who won 44 caps in total, felt it was time to make way despite the strong recent form.

"We all have an expiry date, and need to assess how long we can play," he said in a statement. "Maybe I could have lasted one more campaign, but that would probably be too much.

"In this manner, I want to allow my team-mates, who wait for their chance like I did, to make their dreams come true, and play for Croatia. They are Croatia's future.

"I have given my all, with honour and pride in every match. Maybe there weren't too many, but that's less important.

"What's important is that I am a fulfilled, happy man who played for his country and wore the most beautiful shirt in the world."

Subasic made his international debut in November 2009 while still a Hajduk Split player.

He was a squad member at Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup before Stipe Pletikosa's retirement led to him becoming number one in time for Euro 2016.

Omnisport
NEWS
Subasic saves 3 in shootout, Croatia advances at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Croatia keeper Subasic quietly making a name for himself
RELATED STORY
Croatia goalkeeper Subasic honors dead friend at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Subasic plays through injury, comes up big again for Croatia
RELATED STORY
Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic retires from national team
RELATED STORY
Croatia: Giant-killers on the loose
RELATED STORY
FIFA 2018 World Cup: 3 reasons why Croatia beat Denmark
RELATED STORY
Mandzukic retires from Croatia duty after World Cup
RELATED STORY
Russia vs Croatia: 3 Reasons why Croatia are through to...
RELATED STORY
Subasic the best goalkeeper at World Cup – Didulica
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
La Liga 2018-19
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A 2018-19
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us