Croatia's Vida free to face England after FIFA warning

Omnisport
NEWS
News
220   //    08 Jul 2018, 19:36 IST
Domagoj Vida
Croatia defender Domagoj Vida

FIFA has given Domagoj Vida a warning over his conduct but the Croatia defender is free to play against England in the World Cup semi-final.

The centre-back was investigated by world football's governing body over comments he made in a social media video after Croatia's quarter-final victory over hosts Russia.

Appearing alongside former Croatia international Ognjen Vukojevic - with whom he played at Dynamo Kiev - Vida said: "Glory to Ukraine."

The phrase has been used by Ukrainian anti-Russian nationalists, with Vukojevic adding: "This victory is for Dynamo and Ukraine."

FIFA's disciplinary code prohibits "political slogans in any form" with "anyone who provokes the general public during a match" facing a two-game ban.

However, FIFA confirmed on Sunday that Vida will not be punished over the incident.

"We can confirm that FIFA's disciplinary committee has sent a warning to the player Domagoj Vida due to his video statement following the 2018 World Cup match between Russia and Croatia," said a FIFA statement.

Vida, an extra-time goalscorer in Croatia's defeat of Russia on penalties, will now be available as his side aim to reach the World Cup final for the first time.

Croatia play England on Wednesday in Moscow, the winners taking on either Belgium or France.

