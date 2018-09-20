Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
CSKA penalty salvages late point v Plzen in Champions League

Associated Press
NEWS
News
48   //    20 Sep 2018, 02:48 IST
AP Image

PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — CSKA Moscow salvaged a 2-2 draw with Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday after a penalty deep in stoppage time.

Plzen was leading 2-1 on goals by Michael Krmencik before Jan Kovarik's foul gave CSKA a spot-kick, which was duly converted by Nikola Vlasic.

Krmencik scored the opening goal in the 29th minute at a free kick off a header from Radim Reznik and added his second from David Limbersky's cross 12 minutes later.

CSKA came back into contention in the second half when Vlasic crossed for Fedor Chalov to score in the 49th. CSKA twice thought it had equalized in the latter stages but one effort was ruled out for offside and the other for a foul in the buildup.

When Plzen and CSKA last shared a Champions League group in 2013-14, the presence of Bayern Munich and Manchester City meant their two meetings were a fight for third place, which Plzen narrowly won.

This time round, Real Madrid and Roma share Group G with the two Eastern European clubs. Defending champion Madrid beat Roma 3-0 on Wednesday.

