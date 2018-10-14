Czechs beat Slovakia in UEFA Nations League; Gibraltar wins

Substitute striker Patrik Schick scored the winning goal for the visiting Czech Republic to beat Slovakia 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League in Trnava on Saturday, and Gibraltar won its first competitive game.

All the goals in Trnava were in the second half. Three minutes after coming off the bench, Schick rose in the area in the 76th minute to head in a cross from captain Borek Dockal for his second goal in two matches.

It was the first win for the Czechs in the new competition after losing to Ukraine.

Ukraine leads Group 1 in the second-tier League B, with three more points than the Czechs. Slovakia remains pointless.

Playmaker Marek Hamsik marked his record 108th appearance for Slovakia with his 22nd goal, a rebound after a corner, after Czech striker Michael Krmencik scored the opener following a through ball from Dockal.

Ireland hosted Denmark in Group 4 in the only other game in League B later Saturday.

NORWAY ON TOP

Ole Selnaes scored the only goal for Norway to beat Slovenia 1-0 in Group 3 of League C and join Bulgaria atop the standings with six points.

Bulgaria had a game in hand, hosting Cyprus later Saturday. Cyprus has three points while Slovenia is on zero.

GIBRALTAR WINS

Gibraltar's national team has recorded its first victory in a competitive match, a 1-0 win at Armenia, after losing its previous 22 competitive games. Joseph Chipolina scored the historic goal from the penalty spot in Group 4 of League D.

In Group 1 of League D, Georgia made it three wins in three by beating Andorra 3-0 to dominate the standings with nine points. Andorra, Latvia and Kazakhstan all have two points after Latvia and Kazakhstan drew 1-1 on Saturday.