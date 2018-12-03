×
Diego Costa set for foot surgery in Brazil

25   //    03 Dec 2018, 17:56 IST
Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa

Diego Costa is to undergo surgery in Brazil on a lingering foot injury, Atletico Madrid have confirmed.

The Spain international has endured a difficult 2018, scoring just four times in 26 LaLiga matches after returning to the club from Chelsea, and now looks set to miss around two months of action.

This season he has been particularly poor, with his goal against Barcelona in late November being his only decisive action in 11 outings, ending a nine-month drought.

However, the 30-year-old has been fighting the effects of a foot injury and Atletico have finally decided to send him for surgery.

"Diego Costa is to be operated on in Brazil this week due to ongoing pain in his left foot," read the club's statement.

"After considering all the possible options, the decision has been made to undertake the operation in Brazil, supervised by Atletico Madrid's medical services. 

"Our striker, who had an operation on the fifth metatarsal of his left foot 12 years ago, has been enduring ongoing pain due to foot trauma suffered three weeks ago."

Atletico have not said how long they expect him to be absent, however reports in Spain suggest he faces potentially two months out, with the derby against Real Madrid on February 9 a possible target fixture for a return.

Costa's injury will provide Nikola Kalinic with a chance to impress following his arrival from AC Milan in pre-season.

The Croatia international has featured just twice from the start in LaLiga this term and is yet to score.

