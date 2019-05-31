×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fans will wonder, why me? – Conte aware of Inter supporters' suspicion

Omnisport
NEWS
News
162   //    31 May 2019, 14:02 IST
conte-cropped
New Inter coach Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte accepts some Inter fans might object to his appointment as coach due to his Juventus background but he insists he is the right man to lead them because he shares their "fearlessness".

Following Thursday's announcement of Luciano Spalletti's dismissal, the hiring of Conte looked a formality after prolonged speculation.

Inter confirmed Conte's arrival on Friday, with the former Italy, Juve and Chelsea coach signing a three-year contract at San Siro.

Despite Conte's successful track record, some Inter fans are less than enthusiastic due to the 49-year-old's strong ties to bitter rivals Juve, whom he represented for 13 years as a player and later coached to three Scudetti.

But Inter released a video shortly after the announcement in which Conte explains why he is a good fit for a "club that's not for everyone".

"Finally, it's time to get back to it," he began, referencing his season away from coaching. "I have many reasons to do so, perhaps even too many and just as many challenges are ahead of me.

"But I can't wait. A club that's not for everyone, with its fans who will be wondering, why me exactly?

"Because we share the same ambitions, fearlessness, hunger and determination. Now it's my turn. I'm here, Inter."

Conte's main priority will be turning Inter into a title-winning side again, having not claimed the Serie A crown since 2009-10.

Tags:
Chelsea
Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Inter appoint Conte as Spalletti's successor
RELATED STORY
Seria A News: Antonio Conte set to become Inter Milan manager
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer News: Inter Milan reportedly set to name new manager
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of another club
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Antonio Conte anticipating United job
RELATED STORY
Chelsea’s 2013 Europa League Winning Team: Where do the stars of that campaign find themselves now?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Antonio Conte may be appointed Italy manager
RELATED STORY
Why it's time for Chelsea fans to question the top brass
RELATED STORY
Beyond the game: Why its time football fans changed their perspective
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Sarri linked with Inter Milan job, star forward reveals he could leave and more - March 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us